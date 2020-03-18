Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml

Waste of money
Thought these would be amazing but they are so hard to come out that most of it runs out of the eyes. Waste of money
Boric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Borate, WFI
Store between 2 and 25°C.Protect from sunlight. The content must be used within 12 hours after the first opening. Store the other single use vials in the original aluminium pouch until needed. Do not use the product if the box or aluminium pouch are damaged or if the single use vial is not perfectly closed. Do not use after expiry date
20 x 0.5ml
KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN ONLY FOR USE IN THE EYES
