Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml

image 1 of Optrex Double Action Eye Drops 20X0.5Ml
£ 16.00
£160.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Double Action Rehydrating and Lubricating Drops
  • Optrex Double Action rehydrating and lubricating drops works with your eyes to help restore their moisture.
  • Specially designed preservative-free Double Action formula:
  • Rehydrate for instant relief
  • Lubricate for long lasting relief and comfort
  • For dry and tired eyes
  • Instant and long lasting relief
  • Preservative free single use vials
  • Suitable for everyday use
  • Suitable for use with contact lenses
  • Does not contain preservatives or phosphates
  • Pack size: 10ML

Information

Ingredients

Boric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hyaluronate, Sodium Borate, WFI

Storage

Store between 2 and 25°C.Protect from sunlight. The content must be used within 12 hours after the first opening. Store the other single use vials in the original aluminium pouch until needed. Do not use the product if the box or aluminium pouch are damaged or if the single use vial is not perfectly closed. Do not use after expiry date

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • 1. Wash hands thoroughly before use.
  • 2. Remove the strip from the foil & break off a single use vial.
  • 3. Twist and remove the lid.
  • 4. Tilt head backwards and gently squeeze 1-2 drops into each eye.
  • 5. Blink a few times to ensure the whole eye is covered.
  • 6. Dispose of the vial and cap after use.
  • Use no more than 40 drops per day.
  • See leaflet for full instructions, warnings and precautions for use.
  • Check outer foil is intact before first use, if torn or damaged do not use.
  • Product will remain sterile until opened

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
  • ONLY FOR USE IN THE EYES

Distributor address

  • RB UK Commercial,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

20 x 0.5ml

Safety information

Waste of money

2 stars

Thought these would be amazing but they are so hard to come out that most of it runs out of the eyes. Waste of money

