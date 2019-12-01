Tesco Plant Chef Thai Green Curry 375G

The Tesco Thai chicken curry is delicious so I was
The Tesco Thai chicken curry is delicious so I was hoping that the vegetarian alternative was just as good but unfortunately this has a harsh flavour making it almost inedible - couldn’t finish it and it ended up in the bin
Really disgusting....
So revolting...I had to bin it! Tastes like someone split a bottle of vinegar on it!
Inedible! Error with recipe?
So bad we just couldn't eat it and it ended up in the bin. What a waste of money! The lemon taste was so overpowering and bitter - I wonder if there was a mistake with the recipe quantity (?) It tasted as though it was made with an extreme amount of lemon juice.
Don’t bother buying it!
Bitter sauce, very few vegetables, claggy rice. Very poor!
VILE
VILE Do not waste your money this is the meal O have ever tasted. Unless you like drinking vinegar straight from the bottle avoid! So disappointing yuk
Yuck
Inedible, the worst curry I have ever had, the sauce was far too acidic. Wish I had seen the reviews before purchasing.
Not edible
This was completely inedible. The sauce tasted like pure vinegar, that's the only way I can describe it. I have literally never wasted a meal from Tesco in my life but on this occasion I threw it out after only a few mouthfuls. So disappointing! I would happily be a food taster for Tesco if it meant products like this would never reach the shelf!
As another review said, the veg in this is delicio
As another review said, the veg in this is delicious, and I'm a fan of green curry in general so I thought I would like this despite thai food sometimes being a bit of an acquired taste, but the rice was all lumpy and stuck together, the sauce was bitter and unpleasant, it didn't have those lovely ginger and lemongrass flavours I was expecting, it was just watery and unpleasant. What a shame!
DIS-GUS-TING
Sweet and flavourless sauce - has none of the punch fragrance or chilli heat that a thai green curry should have. Come on TESCO you can do better than this!
Couldn't eat this and I usually love green curry.
I really disliked this. I was hungry but decided to bin it after a few mouthfuls.