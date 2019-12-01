By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Thai Green Curry 375G

1(15)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Thai Green Curry 375G
£ 2.50
£6.67/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1347kJ 319kcal
    16%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars9.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Mixed vegetables in a green Thai sauce served with jasmine rice.
  • Crunchy veggies in a rich sauce with jasmine rice.
  • Crunchy veggies in a rich sauce with jasmine rice.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice (36%) [Water, Rice], Water, Green Bean (5%), Coconut Cream [Coconut Extract, Water], Sweetcorn (3.5%), Red Pepper (2%), Water Chestnut (2%) [Water Chestnut, Water, Citric Acid], Mangetout (2%), White Onion, Palm Sugar, Lime Juice, Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Galangal, Soya Protein Isolate, Maize Starch, Spinach, Garlic, Shallot, Green Chilli Purée, Coriander Seed, Green Chilli, Ginger, Lemon Grass, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Paste, Salt, Sugar, Soya Bean, Kaffir Lime Peel, Basil, Lime Leaf, Turmeric, Cumin, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Alcohol, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce fil lid several times.
Heat on full power. Halfway through heating, peel back film lid. Add 3 tsp. of water to rice. Stir and recover. Stir before serving
Leave to stand for 2 minutes
800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (375g)
Energy388kJ / 92kcal1347kJ / 319kcal
Fat1.5g5.2g
Saturates0.8g2.9g
Carbohydrate16.7g57.9g
Sugars2.6g9.0g
Fibre1.2g4.2g
Protein2.3g8.0g
Salt0.2g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Help other customers like you

The Tesco Thai chicken curry is delicious so I was

1 stars

The Tesco Thai chicken curry is delicious so I was hoping that the vegetarian alternative was just as good but unfortunately this has a harsh flavour making it almost inedible - couldn’t finish it and it ended up in the bin

Really disgusting....

1 stars

So revolting...I had to bin it! Tastes like someone split a bottle of vinegar on it!

Inedible! Error with recipe?

1 stars

So bad we just couldn't eat it and it ended up in the bin. What a waste of money! The lemon taste was so overpowering and bitter - I wonder if there was a mistake with the recipe quantity (?) It tasted as though it was made with an extreme amount of lemon juice.

Don’t bother buying it!

1 stars

Bitter sauce, very few vegetables, claggy rice. Very poor!

VILE

1 stars

VILE Do not waste your money this is the meal O have ever tasted. Unless you like drinking vinegar straight from the bottle avoid! So disappointing yuk

Yuck

1 stars

Inedible, the worst curry I have ever had, the sauce was far too acidic. Wish I had seen the reviews before purchasing.

Not edible

1 stars

This was completely inedible. The sauce tasted like pure vinegar, that's the only way I can describe it. I have literally never wasted a meal from Tesco in my life but on this occasion I threw it out after only a few mouthfuls. So disappointing! I would happily be a food taster for Tesco if it meant products like this would never reach the shelf!

As another review said, the veg in this is delicio

1 stars

As another review said, the veg in this is delicious, and I'm a fan of green curry in general so I thought I would like this despite thai food sometimes being a bit of an acquired taste, but the rice was all lumpy and stuck together, the sauce was bitter and unpleasant, it didn't have those lovely ginger and lemongrass flavours I was expecting, it was just watery and unpleasant. What a shame!

DIS-GUS-TING

1 stars

Sweet and flavourless sauce - has none of the punch fragrance or chilli heat that a thai green curry should have. Come on TESCO you can do better than this!

Couldn't eat this and I usually love green curry.

1 stars

I really disliked this. I was hungry but decided to bin it after a few mouthfuls.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Plant Chef Mushroom Spaghetti Bol 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Tesco Chilli & Rice 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here