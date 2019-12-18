By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Yeos Fromage Frais Natural 340G

image 1 of Little Yeos Fromage Frais Natural 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Natural Fromage Frais
  • Always organic
  • Mild & creamy
  • Perfect for weaning
  • Mix with fruit or veg purée
  • This pot = 7 mini pots
  • 1/3 less plastic
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains only milk's natural sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g
  • No added sugar
  • Source of calcium

Ingredients

Organic Fromage Frais (Milk), Milk Proteins, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 342kJ/81kcal
Fat 3.1g
of which saturates 2.0g
Carbohydrate 5.7g
of which sugars 5.7g
Protein 7.7g
Salt**0.18g
Calcium 160mg†
**Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†20% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

