Baylis & Harding White Tea & Neroli Luxury Soap 200G
New
Product Description
- Baylis & Harding Wht Tea & Neroli Lxry Soap 200g
- This stylish vegan friendly plant based soap is generously infused with jasmine, white tea and Vitamin E to help leave your hands feeling soft and beautifully fragranced.
- With vitamin e
- Suitable for Vegan
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Palmate, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Aqua (Water), Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Tocopherol Acetate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Lather and rinse
Warnings
- WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road, Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Safety information
