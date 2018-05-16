By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coco Fuzion 100 Natural Sparkling Coconut Water 4X250m

Coco Fuzion 100 Natural Sparkling Coconut Water 4X250m
£ 2.50
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango flavour sparkling coconut water drink.
  • England Rugby
  • Official Rehydration Partner
  • Win England Tickets
  • For all competition terms & conditions please visit www.cocofuzion100.co.uk
  • Follow us Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @fuzion100uk
  • Our tasty coconut water is 100% natural in every way!
  • Our coconuts are sourced from a region in Vietnam known as coconut island
  • Coconut water naturally contains key electrolytes needed for effective hydration - calcium, chloride, sodium, potassium, magnesium
  • Fuzion 100
  • Powered by coconut water
  • 100% natural
  • Naturally isotonic
  • Not from concentrate
  • Gluten free
  • No preservatives
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water, Mango Juice 5%, Carbon Dioxide, Citric Acid, Natural Colour, Natural Mango Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Product of Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Chilled

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Distributor address

  • C7 Brands Ltd,
  • The Stables,
  • Little Coldharbour Farm,
  • Tong Lane,
  • Lamberhurst,
  • Tunbridge Wells,

  • C7 Brands Ltd,
  • The Stables,
  • Little Coldharbour Farm,
  • Tong Lane,
  • Lamberhurst,
  • Tunbridge Wells,
  • TN3 8AD.
  • www.c7brands.com

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 24 kcal
Carbohydrates5.9g
Of which sugars 5.6g
Protein 0g
Fats0g
Of which saturates 0g
Sodium 25mg
Potassium 90mg
Vitamin C 3mg

