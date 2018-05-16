Tesco Finest Mini Tarts Selection 18 Pieces Serves 18
- Energy621kJ 149kcal7%
- Fat8.6g12%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars9.4g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2140kJ / 512kcal
Product Description
- 6 All butter chocolate pastry cases, filled with a Belgian chocolate filling, decorated with red dusted chocolate shortcake balls. 6 All butter chocolate pastry cases, filled with a salted caramel filling, decorated with cocoa nibs. 6 All butter pastry cases, filled with a white chocolate and lemon filling, decorated with white chocolate curls.
- Our chefs work together to create this selection of indulgent mini tartlets: 6 All butter chocolate pastry cases, filled with a Belgian chocolate filling, decorated with red dusted chocolate shortcake balls. 6 All butter chocolate pastry cases, filled with a salted caramel filling, decorated with cocoa nibs. 6 All butter pastry cases, filled with a white chocolate and lemon filling, decorated with white chocolate curls. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.
- Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Pack size: 515g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mini Tarts Selection (Milk).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
515g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tart (29g)
|Energy
|2140kJ / 512kcal
|621kJ / 149kcal
|Fat
|29.8g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|17.8g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.2g
|16.0g
|Sugars
|32.3g
|9.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
- One tart
- Energy575kJ 138kcal7%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars9.5g11%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1984kJ / 475kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Ganache (49%) [Belgian Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pastuerised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Colour (Iron Oxide), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Sucrose, Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tart (29g) Energy 1984kJ / 475kcal 575kJ / 138kcal Fat 26.1g 7.6g Saturates 15.4g 4.5g Carbohydrate 51.9g 15.1g Sugars 32.6g 9.5g Fibre 2.7g 0.8g Protein 6.7g 1.9g Salt 0.1g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tart
- Energy602kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat8.1g12%
- Saturates4.9g25%
- Sugars8.9g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2076kJ / 497kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Filling (50%) [Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes), Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin)], Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Nib (1.5%), Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tart (29g) Energy 2076kJ / 497kcal 602kJ / 144kcal Fat 28.0g 8.1g Saturates 17.0g 4.9g Carbohydrate 55.1g 16.0g Sugars 30.6g 8.9g Fibre 1.9g 0.6g Protein 5.2g 1.5g Salt 0.3g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tart
- Energy621kJ 149kcal7%
- Fat8.6g12%
- Saturates5.2g26%
- Sugars9.4g10%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2140kJ / 512kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: White Chocolate & Lemon Filling (48%) [White Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Double Cream (Milk), Sugar, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Lemon Juice, Salt, Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Agar)], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Butter (Milk) (11%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cocoa Butter, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tart (29g) Energy 2140kJ / 512kcal 621kJ / 149kcal Fat 29.8g 8.6g Saturates 17.8g 5.2g Carbohydrate 55.2g 16.0g Sugars 32.3g 9.4g Fibre 1.1g 0.3g Protein 5.3g 1.5g Salt 0.2g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
