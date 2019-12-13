Tesco Finest Festive Sharing Fruit & Nut Assortment 520G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2163kJ / 520kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted and plain nuts, chocolate coated nuts and dried fruits.
- An assortment of festive gold and red chocolate covered almonds, roasted dark chocolate covered hazelnuts and cashews with Chilean walnuts, sweet raisins and cranberries
- Pack size: 520g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almonds (21%), Hazelnuts (11%), Cashew Nuts (11%), Golden Raisins (10%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Thompson Raisins (9%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Pineapple Juice Infused Dried Cranberries (9%) [Cranberries, Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Sunflower Oil], Dark Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Walnuts (7%), Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Whey Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vanilla Extract, Sunflower Lecithins], White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Plant, Fruit & Vegetable Concentrates [Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple, Safflower, Lemon, Spirulina], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Cocoa Butter, Tapioca Starch, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron DIoxide).
Dark Chocolate conatins: Cocoa Solid 52% minimum.
Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa Solid 32% minimum, Milk Solid 22% minimum.
White Choclate contains: Mikl Solid 14% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
approx. 17 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with bags at larger stores
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
520g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2163kJ / 520kcal
|649kJ / 156kcal
|Fat
|34.5g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|38.5g
|11.6g
|Sugars
|29.9g
|9.0g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|2.0g
|Protein
|10.6g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
