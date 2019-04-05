Tesco Fruit Cocktail Trifles 405G (3X135g)

So you have reduced the size of each pot from 145g
So you have reduced the size of each pot from 145g to 135g and kept the price the same. How about reducing that as well?
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 556kJ / 132kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (25%) [Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes)], Cream (Milk) (14%), Fruits (13%), Sugar, Wheat Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Stabilisers (Pectin, Calcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Dextrose, Raspberry Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins).
Fruits in varying proportions: Pear, Peach, Pineapple.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Pack contains 3 servings
Pot. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
3 x 135g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (135g)
|Energy
|556kJ / 132kcal
|750kJ / 178kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|6.6g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.2g
|27.3g
|Sugars
|16.8g
|22.7g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|1.5g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019