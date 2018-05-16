Tesco Green Thai Chicken Stir Fry 500G

- Energy969kJ 231kcal12%
- Fat8.3g12%
- Saturates3.4g17%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 122kcal
Product Description
- Skinless, boneless diced chicken breast in a green Thai coating, with a vegetable mix and a coconut, herbs and spices green Thai sauce sachet.
- A taste of Thailand Chicken marinated with chilli and coriander with a fragrant sauce
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (50%), Green Thai Sauce Sachet (16%) [Water, Coconut, Onion, Coconut Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Herbs, Sunflower Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Spices, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Tamarind Concentrate, Flavouring], Red Onion, Red Pepper, Carrot, Babycorn, Broccoli Stalks, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Spices, Dried Glucose Syrup, Coriander, Dried Garlic, Red Bell Pepper, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Coriander Leaf Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Wok Chilled 9-11 mins Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok over a medium heat. Add the chicken and stir-fry for 5-7 minutes. Add the vegetables and cook for a further 3 minutes. Add the sauce and cook for a maximum of 1 minute, then serve.
Produce of
Made using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
Remove the sauce sachet and keep to one side.
After handling the sachet, wash hands thoroughly .
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (189g**)
|Energy
|513kJ / 122kcal
|969kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|16.9g
|31.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 378g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019