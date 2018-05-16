Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4
- Energy1890kJ 453kcal23%
- Fat27.9g40%
- Saturates12.8g64%
- Sugars19.2g21%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry with a caramelised onion mix, carrots and a sherry vinegar glaze.
- These individual vegan tarts make a substantial starter or are perfect as a main when served as part of a larger meal. Sweet, sticky carrots and caramelised onions are layered on a golden flaky puff pastry base, finished with a rich sherry and rosemary glaze topped with a fragrant sprig of fresh thyme. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Carrot (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sherry Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Palm Fat, Thyme, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating, before turning over onto a plate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Net Contents
4 x 250g e (1kg)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tarte tatin (229g**)
|Energy
|825kJ / 198kcal
|1890kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|27.9g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|42.1g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|19.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|5.4g
|Protein
|2.5g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1kg typically weighs 916g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
