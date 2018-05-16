By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4

Tesco Finest Four Carrot Tarte Tatins 1kg Serves 4

£ 10.00
£1.00/100g

One tarte tatin
  • Energy1890kJ 453kcal
    23%
  • Fat27.9g
    40%
  • Saturates12.8g
    64%
  • Sugars19.2g
    21%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal

Product Description

  • Puff pastry with a caramelised onion mix, carrots and a sherry vinegar glaze.
  • These individual vegan tarts make a substantial starter or are perfect as a main when served as part of a larger meal. Sweet, sticky carrots and caramelised onions are layered on a golden flaky puff pastry base, finished with a rich sherry and rosemary glaze topped with a fragrant sprig of fresh thyme. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11:45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion, Carrot (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sherry Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Palm Fat, Thyme, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating, before turning over onto a plate.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Insert. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4 x 250g e (1kg)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tarte tatin (229g**)
Energy825kJ / 198kcal1890kJ / 453kcal
Fat12.2g27.9g
Saturates5.6g12.8g
Carbohydrate18.4g42.1g
Sugars8.4g19.2g
Fibre2.4g5.4g
Protein2.5g5.8g
Salt0.7g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1kg typically weighs 916g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

