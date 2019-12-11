Mr Kipling Cherry Bakewell Sponge Cake Mix 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1559kJ
Product Description
- Almond Flavour Sponge Mix with Cherry Flavoured Fruit Pieces
- It's the little things that mean the most, like a little help from Mr Kipling to bake exceedingly good cakes at home.
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sweetened Cherry Flavoured Fruit Pieces (10%) (Sugar, Cherry Purée, Apple Purée, Pineapple, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Stabiliser (Dicalcium Phosphate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Flavouring), Tapioca Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Calcium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Diphosphates), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery, Egg and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeFor Best Before End: See Top of pack
Number of uses
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee:
- We want you to enjoy this product at it's very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per slice (37g) as prepared
|Energy
|1559kJ
|577kJ
|-
|371kcal
|137kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|5.6g
|of which Saturates
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|52.8g
|19.5g
|of which Sugars
|30.1g
|11.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.6g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.25g
|This pack makes a cake with 16 portions
|-
|-
