By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Easy Entertaining Chinese Selection 52Pc

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Easy Entertaining Chinese Selection 52Pc

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 10.00
£1.02/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

New

One duck spring roll
  • Energy227kJ 54kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1263kJ / 303kcal

Product Description

  • 13 chicken wontons, 13 vegetable spring rolls, 13 duck spring rolls and 13 prawn (Pandalus borealis, Pandalus jordani) toast served with a sweet chilli dipping sauce and a hoisin dip.
  • A selection of Chinese favourites including 13 crispy spring rolls with shredded duck, 13 spring rolls with crunchy vegetable, 13 prawn toasts topped with sesame seeds, 13 crispy chicken wontons and served with hoisin and sweet chilli dips. Ready to eat in less than 12 minutes.
  • Pack size: 984g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. To defrost dips: place the sealed dip pots in a bowl of hot water. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Do not heat dips. 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 minutes Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 12 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Remove all packaging. Do not heat dips. 190ºC/ Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 15 minutes Place product onto a wire rack over a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and heat for 15 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

13 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Leaflet. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

984g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1263kJ / 303kcal227kJ / 54kcal
Fat16.9g3.0g
Saturates1.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate29.9g5.4g
Sugars5.6g1.0g
Fibre3.2g0.6g
Protein6.1g1.1g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones and shell, some may remain.

  • One chicken wonton,Per 3.9g,One duck spring roll,One prawn toast,Per 3.9g,One vegetable spring roll
    • Energy191kJ 45kcal 45kJ 11kcal 227kJ 54kcal 217kJ 52kcal 31kJ 7kcal 217kJ 52kcal
      3%
    • Fat1.7g 0.1g 3.0g 3.9g 3.0g
      4%
    • Saturates0.1g <0.1g 0.3g 0.3g <0.1g 0.2g
      1%
    • Sugars0.5g 1.6g 1.0g 0.1g 1.0g 0.6g
      1%
    • Salt0.2g 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g 0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 252kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (20%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Red Pepper, Potato, Peas, Rice Flour, Spring Onion, Water Chestnut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Wheat Gluten, Soya Bean, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Chilli Powder.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Muscovado Sugar, Water, Tomato Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Aniseed, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Fennel, Ginger, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Colour (Plain Caramel).

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Duck (16%) [Duck, Water, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Star Anise, Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove], Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Spring Onion, Rice Flour, Onion, Sugar, Potato Starch, Ginger Purée, Soya Bean, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Clove.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Bread [Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil], Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (25%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli (2%), Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Fructose, Soya Bean, Red Pepper Concentrate, Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cayenne Pepper, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Onion Concentrate, Rice Flour, Wheat.

    ,

    INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (9%), Red Pepper (9%), Cabbage (9%), Rice Flour, Spring Onion (5%), Sweetcorn, Soya Bean, Bean Sprouts, Water Chestnut, Potato Starch, Water, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sesame Oil, Rice Wine, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Plum, Cornflour, White Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acetic Acid, Thickener (Pectin).

    Allergy Information

    • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

    Storage

    • Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always before the 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. To defrost dips: place the sealed dip pots in a bowl of hot water. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    13 Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving containsPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
    Energy1059kJ / 252kcal191kJ / 45kcal1146kJ / 270kcal45kJ / 11kcal
    Fat9.2g1.7g1.8g0.1g
    Saturates0.7g0.1g0.9g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate29.5g5.3g61.3g2.4g
    Sugars2.6g0.5g42.3g1.6g
    Fibre2.5g0.5g0.6g0.0g
    Protein11.6g2.1g1.9g0.1g
    Salt0.9g0.2g1.9g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Easy Entertaining 20 Classic Sandwich Platter

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£0.60/each

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 24/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 48 Indian Selection 1280G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£0.63/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Ee Sticky Chicken Skewers 540G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 8.00
£1.49/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Tesco Easy Entertaining 24 Mini Hotdogs & Cheese Burger 630G

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

£ 12.00
£1.91/100g

We need 2 days notice to deliver this item available from Sunday 22nd December

This product is not available for delivery between 20/12/2019 and 27/12/2019

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here