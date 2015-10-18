By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Duck Wontons Counter

Tesco Duck Wontons Counter

Rest of shelf

One wonton
  • Energy231kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal

Product Description

  • Crisp pastry parcel filled with duck in hoisin sauce. Duck (28%) from the U.K.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Duck (28%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (6%), Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Water Chestnut, Brown Sugar, Spring Onion (2%), Rice Wine, Potato Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Wheat Gluten, Sesame Oil, Molasses, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Aniseed, Plum, Cornflour, Tangerine Peel Powder, Cinnamon, Fennel, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Clove, Thickener (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame Seeds, Wheat, Soya

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15 x 18g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne wonton (17g)
Energy1359kJ / 324kcal231kJ / 55kcal
Fat14.4g2.4g
Saturates1.8g0.3g
Carbohydrate34.7g5.9g
Sugars4.6g0.8g
Fibre3.4g0.6g
Protein12.3g2.1g
Salt0.6g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

