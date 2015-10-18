Tesco Duck Wontons Counter

- Energy231kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359kJ / 324kcal
Product Description
- Crisp pastry parcel filled with duck in hoisin sauce. Duck (28%) from the U.K.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Duck (28%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot (6%), Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Water Chestnut, Brown Sugar, Spring Onion (2%), Rice Wine, Potato Starch, White Wine Vinegar, Honey, Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Wheat Gluten, Sesame Oil, Molasses, Wheat, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Aniseed, Plum, Cornflour, Tangerine Peel Powder, Cinnamon, Fennel, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Powder, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Star Anise, Clove, Thickener (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame Seeds, Wheat, Soya
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
15 x 18g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One wonton (17g)
|Energy
|1359kJ / 324kcal
|231kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|14.4g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|34.7g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019