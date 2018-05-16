Girlz Only Dry Shampoo De-Frizz 200ml
Product Description
- Girlz Only Dry Shampoo De-Frizz 200ml
- Girlz Only™ "De-Frizz" Controls frizz and flyaways. Great conditioning with Coconut Oil and Moringa extracts.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Alcohol Denat, Oryza Sativa Starch, Parfum, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Bis-Ethyl (Isostearylimidazoline) Isostearamide, Glycerin, Aqua, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Cetrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene
Warnings
- CAUTION: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid spraying in eyes. Use only as directed. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate use. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal.
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
