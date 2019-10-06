Tesco Millionaire Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

Cross matched
This picture does not match the description. One is a doughnut one is luncheon meat.
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Toffee Filling (17%) [Golden Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk), Milk, Modified starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (10%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Soya Lecithins), Rye Flour, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Sugar, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Honey, Colour (Paprika Extract).
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (69g)
|Energy
|1826kJ / 437kcal
|1260kJ / 301kcal
|Fat
|24.3g
|16.8g
|Saturates
|12.7g
|8.8g
|Carbohydrate
|48.8g
|33.7g
|Sugars
|18.2g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
