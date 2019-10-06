By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Millionaire Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Millionaire Filled Doughnuts 2 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.75/each
One doughnut
  • Energy1260kJ 301kcal
    15%
  • Fat16.8g
    24%
  • Saturates8.8g
    44%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1826kJ / 437kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Filled doughnuts soft and sweet. A fried doughnut filled with a toffee flavoured filling, covered and drizzled with chocolate flavoured icing and caramel flavoured icing and topped with chocolate coated cereal pieces.
  • Millionaires Filled Doughnuts A fried doughnut filled with a toffee flavoured filling, covered and drizzled with chocolate flavoured icing and caramel flavoured icing and topped with chocolate coated cereal pieces.
  • Drizzled with icing and topped with chocolate coated crispies

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Toffee Filling (17%) [Golden Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Butter (Milk), Milk, Modified starch, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Chocolate Flavoured Icing (10%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Soya Lecithins), Rye Flour, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Salt, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Sugar, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Fruit And Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple), Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Honey, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Wheat, Milk, Soya, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Cheshunt,
  • EN8 9SL,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

2 x Doughnuts

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (69g)
Energy1826kJ / 437kcal1260kJ / 301kcal
Fat24.3g16.8g
Saturates12.7g8.8g
Carbohydrate48.8g33.7g
Sugars18.2g12.6g
Fibre0.9g0.6g
Protein5.3g3.7g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Cross matched

1 stars

This picture does not match the description. One is a doughnut one is luncheon meat.

