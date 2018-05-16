Halo Top Pots Lemon Cake 2X100g

- Energy597 kJ 143 kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ
Product Description
- Dessert with Layers of Lemon Flavoured Mousse and Lemon Flavoured Sauce, Topped with Sponge Cake Pieces and White Chocolate Curls - with Sugar and Sweetener
- 143 calories per pot
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (7%), Milk Proteins, Inulin, Maize Starch, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Free Range Egg, Unsalted Butter (Milk), White Chocolate Curls (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water), Beef Gelatine, Egg Powder, Palm Oil, Natural Yogurt (Milk), Lemon, Flavourings, Fructose, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated, 0°C minimum, 5°C maximumdo not freeze See use by date on top of pack
Number of uses
2 Servings per pack, Serving size 100g
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Limited,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|%* Per 100g
|Energy
|597kJ
|597kJ
|-
|143kcal
|143kcal
|7%
|Fat
|5.2g
|5.2g
|7%
|of which saturates
|3.2g
|3.2g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|17.2g
|7%
|of which sugars
|11.5g
|11.5g
|13%
|Fibre
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Protein
|4.9g
|4.9g
|10%
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.16g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019