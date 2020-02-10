Tesco Quiche Lorraine 160G

Lovely
Wow this quiche is so much nicer than the one in the main shop area. Its tastier and cant understand why its the same price as this ones better and looked homemade?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 260kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Apple Wood Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (13%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Can be served hot or cold. For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging including foil tray.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
1 Servings
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
160g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1086kJ / 260kcal
|1737kJ / 417kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|26.5g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|12.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.1g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
