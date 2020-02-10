By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Quiche Lorraine 160G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Quiche Lorraine 160G
£ 1.30
£0.81/100g

New

Each quiche
  • Energy1737kJ 417kcal
    21%
  • Fat26.5g
    38%
  • Saturates12.1g
    61%
  • Sugars3.1g
    3%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 260kcal

Product Description

  • Apple wood smoked reformed bacon with added water and Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and single cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Made with smoked British bacon & mature Cheddar in a golden shortcrust pastry.
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Apple Wood Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (13%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Can be served hot or cold. For best results oven heat. Remove all packaging including foil tray.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1086kJ / 260kcal1737kJ / 417kcal
Fat16.6g26.5g
Saturates7.6g12.1g
Carbohydrate17.2g27.6g
Sugars1.9g3.1g
Fibre0.8g1.3g
Protein10.1g16.2g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

Wow this quiche is so much nicer than the one in the main shop area. Its tastier and cant understand why its the same price as this ones better and looked homemade?

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here