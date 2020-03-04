Glade Large Candle Pure Clean Linen 224G

- Ignite your emotions with the Glade Pure Clean Linen Large Candle. Simply light the wick of these scented candles to quickly fill a room with fragrance infused with essential oils. Notes of watery melon, leafy greens, floral freesia and peony meet to create the long-lasting scent of freshly washed linens.
- This home fragrance is crafted with notes of fresh air and juicy melon to inspire childhood memories of line-dried laundry
- The Glade Pure Clean Linen Large Candle helps awaken your senses with home fragrance infused with essential oils
- Fills your room with long-lasting scent
- Bliss; We have a fragrance for that
- Pack size: 224G
- Do not use if glass is chipped or cracked. Trim wick to 1/4 inch before each lighting. Keep candle free of matches and all material. Do not burn on cold, wet or unstable surface. Burn away from drafts. Never touch or move while lit, or until wax hardens. Never burn more than four hours. Stop use when 1/4 inch of wax remains. Do not extinguish with water. Do not reuse. Discard glass jar after use. Lead-free wick.
- Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. Dispose of contents/containers in accordance with local regulations. Contains: 3-p-cumenyl-2-methylpropionaldehyde; 3-methyl-4-(2,6,6-trimethyl-2-cyclohexen-1-yl)-3-buten-2-one; 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate; 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8-octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthyl)ethan-1-one; (R)-mentha-1,8-diene; Hexyl salicylate; 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl) propionaldehyde. May produce an allergic reaction. Failure to follow instructions could result in fire hazard or personal injury. Burn in heat resistant surfaces. People suffering form perfume sensitivity should be cautions when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices.
- SC Johnson Ltd.,
- Camberley,
- GU16 7AJ.
- 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
- www.scjohnson.co.uk
- ask.uk@scj.com
- www.scjohnson.com
- www.scjproducts.info
224g ℮
