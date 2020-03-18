By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Raspberry Doughnut Yogurt 6 X 160G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£0.21/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Smooth raspberry doughnut flavour fat free yogurt with raspberry and sweetener
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • 0% fat
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 960G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Raspberry Puree (3.5%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (2%), Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Stabiliser: Pectin, Sweetener: Aspartame, Salt, Colouring Food: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Return to

Net Contents

6 x 160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy216kJ (51kcal)
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate6.6g
of which sugars5.9g
Protein4.9g
Salt0.29g
Calcium135mg
27% of NRV per pot)-
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Lovely candy hint to a low calorie treat

5 stars

Lovely candy hint to the flavour, pretty pink colour, low calorie & pretty packaging

