Tesco Coconut Curried Potatoes 300G

Raw potatoes
The potatoes are so hard and undercooked. Tried to put it back it for longer but didn't help. Shame potato ruined it as the little cauliflower and kale I ate tasted nice. Don't waste your money.
We love Indian food and were really looking forward to trying this dish. Sorry, Tesco, but it was disgusting. On top of that, even after 5 minutes on full in the microwave, the potatoes were still uncooked. Not sure why Tesco's tasters thought this dish was edible. The standards are usually so much higher.
Not Nice
Quality was fine I microwaved it for 5 min and 30 seconds as per the instructions but both the potatoes and cauliflower were still hard. Not nice at all.
Had this for my lunch today with some basmati rice
Had this for my lunch today with some basmati rice, really filling and a good flavour too!
Raw potato
If you like raw potato this is for you! As previous reviewers have said even doubling the cooking time leaves the potatoes hard as rocks. Sounded such an interesting product, sadly disappointed,
Most enjoyable and simple to cook to satisfaction
I can't really understand why this product has such (generally) bad reviews - can't believe all the people who found it so difficult to cook. I had half the pack one evening (cooked in a bowl with other veggies and a portion of my own stew) and it was absolutely lovely. Next evening - another bowl of veg and the potatoes with a haddock fillet (done in the oven) on top. Surely you experiment with your microwave cooking as they do lose power over time but you just cook things to your own preference. Don;t know if everybody knows but if you have a turntable don;t put the item in the centre - move to the edge so that it will still rotate without hitting the sides - you get a more thorough cook that way. Well done Tescos - more of the same please - loved it and will definitely be having it again.....
not nice
I was expecting creamy,coconut curried potatoes and it wasn't what it tasted like. No coconut flavour whatsoever,very little spice at all. The potatoes had a very odd flavour of above all things-vinegar.yes,vinegar. Total disappointment-avoid
This absolutely deserves a 5 star rating, and it i
This absolutely deserves a 5 star rating, and it is a vegan dish, even better. It tastes like home made or even better and it cooks in the microwave in 6.5 minutes, what more do you want?
very poor flavour and cooking instructions wrong
instructions for microwave says 5 mins. Did 5.5 but it was hard and raw. cooked a minute more. still hard. front of packet says 6.5 mins to cook. Clearly there is something wrong. all that aside it was horrid. like bad school dinner curry. no taste of coconut. threw it out for the fox. still there. nuff said.
Tesco re think this product
No taste and no matter how long you cook them for the potatoes stay hard and they sounded so nice.....