Tesco Coconut Curried Potatoes 300G

2(16)Write a review
£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy502kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.6g
    4%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 335kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Diced potatoes with cauliflower and kale in a coconut curried sauce.
  • Diced potatoes with cauliflower and kale, mixed in a mildly spiced coconut curried sauce.
  • KERALAN INSPIRED Mildly spiced with cauliflower & kale
  • Keralan inspired
  • Mildly spiced with cauliflower & kale
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 6 1/2 mins microwave
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Potato, Cauliflower Florets, Water, Kale, Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water], Light Brown Soft Sugar, Onion, Red Chilli, Desiccated Coconut, Maize Starch, Tamarind Paste, Turmeric Powder, Ginger Purée, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Ideal eaten hot or cold. Why not try with seasoned grilled chicken or paneer for a tasty easy midweek meal.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (150g)
Energy335kJ / 80kcal502kJ / 119kcal
Fat1.7g2.6g
Saturates1.4g2.1g
Carbohydrate12.5g18.8g
Sugars3.9g5.8g
Fibre2.0g3.0g
Protein2.5g3.7g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

16 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Raw potatoes

1 stars

The potatoes are so hard and undercooked. Tried to put it back it for longer but didn't help. Shame potato ruined it as the little cauliflower and kale I ate tasted nice. Don't waste your money.

We love Indian food and were really looking forwar

1 stars

We love Indian food and were really looking forward to trying this dish. Sorry, Tesco, but it was disgusting. On top of that, even after 5 minutes on full in the microwave, the potatoes were still uncooked. Not sure why Tesco's tasters thought this dish was edible. The standards are usually so much higher.

Not Nice

1 stars

Quality was fine I microwaved it for 5 min and 30 seconds as per the instructions but both the potatoes and cauliflower were still hard. Not nice at all.

Had this for my lunch today with some basmati rice

5 stars

Had this for my lunch today with some basmati rice, really filling and a good flavour too!

Raw potato

1 stars

If you like raw potato this is for you! As previous reviewers have said even doubling the cooking time leaves the potatoes hard as rocks. Sounded such an interesting product, sadly disappointed,

Most enjoyable and simple to cook to satisfaction

5 stars

I can't really understand why this product has such (generally) bad reviews - can't believe all the people who found it so difficult to cook. I had half the pack one evening (cooked in a bowl with other veggies and a portion of my own stew) and it was absolutely lovely. Next evening - another bowl of veg and the potatoes with a haddock fillet (done in the oven) on top. Surely you experiment with your microwave cooking as they do lose power over time but you just cook things to your own preference. Don;t know if everybody knows but if you have a turntable don;t put the item in the centre - move to the edge so that it will still rotate without hitting the sides - you get a more thorough cook that way. Well done Tescos - more of the same please - loved it and will definitely be having it again.....

not nice

2 stars

I was expecting creamy,coconut curried potatoes and it wasn't what it tasted like. No coconut flavour whatsoever,very little spice at all. The potatoes had a very odd flavour of above all things-vinegar.yes,vinegar. Total disappointment-avoid

This absolutely deserves a 5 star rating, and it i

5 stars

This absolutely deserves a 5 star rating, and it is a vegan dish, even better. It tastes like home made or even better and it cooks in the microwave in 6.5 minutes, what more do you want?

very poor flavour and cooking instructions wrong

1 stars

instructions for microwave says 5 mins. Did 5.5 but it was hard and raw. cooked a minute more. still hard. front of packet says 6.5 mins to cook. Clearly there is something wrong. all that aside it was horrid. like bad school dinner curry. no taste of coconut. threw it out for the fox. still there. nuff said.

Tesco re think this product

1 stars

No taste and no matter how long you cook them for the potatoes stay hard and they sounded so nice.....

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

