Bol Creamy Coconut Sweet Potato & Corn Soup 500G

Bol Creamy Coconut Sweet Potato & Corn Soup 500G
£ 2.75
£0.55/100g

Offer

Serves 1 - this 500g pack provides
  • Energy1175kJ 280kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.0g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt1.60g
    26%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Coconut, Corn & Sweet Potato Super Soup with coconut cream, corn and sweet potato
  • Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.
  • #dontwastecreate
  • #eatplantslovelife
  • At BOL, we're on a mission to make it easy for you to eat less meal and more plants. Better for you, kinder to the planet.
  • Delicious homemade soups packed full of goodness were a firm family favourite growing up. So, we've reinvented our favourite soups, perfected with our own secret vegetable stock recipe and boosted them with extra nutrient-rich ingredients.
  • So, whether you're a vegan or an omnivore we hope you love our Super Soups as much as we enjoy making them.
  • Eat plants, love life
  • Paul, Founder
  • Low in sugar
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • High in fibre
  • 3 of your 5-a-day
  • Cooked in small batches in the UK
  • Proud to use wonky veg
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High in vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system
  • Low in sugar
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

BOL Vegetable Stock: (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Sweetcorn (18%), Carrots, Sweet Potato (8%), White Onions, Red peppers, Leeks, Spring Onions, Red Quinoa, Coconut Cream (2%), Tomato Paste, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cumin, Chilli, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep chilled (0-5 °C)Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat. Use by: see lid.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening.

Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot.
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl. When you're done please re-use your jar.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening
  • Perfect Portion
  • Plenty of soup for one
  • All taste, no waste

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • BOL,
  • Studio 2,
  • Westbourne Studios,
  • 242 Acklam Road,
  • London,
  • W10 5JJ,

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper BOLRI** per BOL
Energy kJ235117514%
Energy kcal5628014%
Fat 1.2g6.0g8%
of which saturates 0.2g1.0g5%
Carbohydrate 7.8g39.1g15%
of which sugars 2.1g10.8g12%
Fibre 3.5g17.9g-
Protein 1.7g8.4g16%
Salt 0.32g1.60g26%
Vitamins A*180µg(22%†)900112%
*High in Vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system---
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
†Nutrient Reference Intake---

A proper tasty soup

5 stars

This has to be my favourite soup ever. I love all of the different textures, I feel like I'm eating a proper homemade soup. I will definitely be trying the other soups in the range.

