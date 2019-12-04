Bol Creamy Coconut Sweet Potato & Corn Soup 500G

A proper tasty soup
This has to be my favourite soup ever. I love all of the different textures, I feel like I'm eating a proper homemade soup. I will definitely be trying the other soups in the range.
BOL Vegetable Stock: (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Sweetcorn (18%), Carrots, Sweet Potato (8%), White Onions, Red peppers, Leeks, Spring Onions, Red Quinoa, Coconut Cream (2%), Tomato Paste, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Cumin, Chilli, White Pepper
Keep chilled (0-5 °C)Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat. Use by: see lid.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening.
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot.
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl. When you're done please re-use your jar.
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI** per BOL
|Energy kJ
|235
|1175
|14%
|Energy kcal
|56
|280
|14%
|Fat
|1.2g
|6.0g
|8%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|1.0g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|39.1g
|15%
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|10.8g
|12%
|Fibre
|3.5g
|17.9g
|-
|Protein
|1.7g
|8.4g
|16%
|Salt
|0.32g
|1.60g
|26%
|Vitamins A*
|180µg(22%†)
|900
|112%
|*High in Vitamin A which supports the normal function of the immune system
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|†Nutrient Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
