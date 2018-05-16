Allison Bread Flour For Focaccia 500G

Product Description
- Strong White Bread Flour.
- Make this delicious & fragrant rosemary & rock salt focaccia at BakingMad.com/bread
- Quality ingredients
- Better baking every time
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour Treatment Agents: Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Pair with Allinson's time saver yeast for the best results every time
- To make focaccia...
- 500g Allinson's Flour for Focaccia Plus extra for dusting
- 2 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Sugar
- 1 Sachet Allinson's Time Saver or Easy Bake Yeast
- 350ml Warm Water
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- To finish:
- Drizzle of olive oil
- Pinch of rock salt
- Handful of rosemary sprigs
- 1. Combine the dry ingredients, water and oil in a bowl and mix to form a sticky dough.
- 2. On a lightly floured surface, knead the dough for 10 minutes until smooth and silky. Shape into a round and place in a lightly greased bowl. Cover and prove until doubled in size.
- 3. Press the dough into a rough rectangle. Place in a lightly oiled baking tray (about 26 x 36cm). Using a floured index finger press holes in the dough at regular intervals. Cover and prove until doubled in size. Dress with olive oil, rock salt and rosemary.
- 4. Bake for 10 minutes at 220°C/fan oven 200°C. Reduce oven to 200°C/fan 180°C and bake for a further 10 minutes.
Name and address
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1477kJ/348kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.03g
