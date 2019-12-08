Naked Glory Quarter Pounders 2 Pack 227G

Best vegan burgers at Tesco
Best vegan burgers I've tried (and I've tried a lot). Hope they come back soon.
Best burgers ever! My fave <3
As a veggie I have been looking for a ‘proper’ burger for a long time and this is by far my favourite! (Actually stumbled upon it at my local pub when they launched their new menu so was delighted to find it in Tesco!) will buy again and again, and my husband, who takes a lot of convincing to eat anything ‘vegan’ and loves meat said the burgers were almost too meaty! Flavouring is amazing and chargrilled/smoky - totally disagree with previous review that they could be bland as I thought they were really flavoursome :)
Really quite bland and tasteless , Beyond burger
Really quite bland and tasteless , Beyond burgers were better way better and the Naked glory sausages are nicer .
Tasty and value
Lovely and tasty , cooked on my electric grill together with red onions and peppers couple minutes and it was done ,the cooking aroma was delicious , the burger was thick and still moist , value for money as well.
Full of flavour, kids loved them.
Best Meat Free Burgers out there!
Brilliant substitute for meat free dinners, great taste and texture, you cannot tell that it is meat free, had to check the pack couple of times!
Almost spot on
Very good indeed, except they are out of stock! Not quite as meaty as Beyond Meat, so do try to make them a bit less soft. But really good.
A swap for meat eaters for sure
I'm a veteran carnivore and will be happily swapping to these. Impressed! They look like meat patties when cooked (which helps beat the placebo) and taste just as good. If I was being really critical the only con I can see if that the texture is a bit soft, which is to be expected I think.
Amazing burger with a great price point
I didn’t think anything would come close to the beyond meat patties. Well, I was surprisingly shocked with these burgers. With great texture and flavour, the price point almost certainly makes these a go to burger. I’d recommend these burgers for anyone thinking of cutting down meat or veganism. So glad there is a great patty at an affordable price.
Others are better
As vegan burgers go it wasnt terrible but didnt taste anything like the Beyonds or Miami Burgers of the world and had an aftertaste of coconut which I didnt like. Also wish it was healthier. Price was good however.