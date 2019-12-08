By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Naked Glory Quarter Pounders 2 Pack 227G

4(10)Write a review
Naked Glory Quarter Pounders 2 Pack 227G
£ 2.75
£12.12/kg
1 Cooked Burger (103g) contains
  • Energy798kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates3.6g
    18%
  • Sugars0.80g
    <1%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned Meat-Free Burgers made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
  • Get social with us...
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter
  • These chunky quarter pounders are everything a great burger should be - perfectly seasoned succulence, with a meaty firmness that loves a bun and salad.
  • In our quest for no-meat meaty perfection, we've created the tastiest, most succulent veggie protein range you could ever imagine.
  • It's a mouth-watering naked alternative that's gorgeously glorious.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Mouth-meltingly meaty veggie protein burgers
  • Seriously legendary
  • Free of meat, full of taste
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 227g
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (42%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (4.5%), Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Chicory Root Fibre, Less Than 2%: Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Natural Flavouring, Smoked Extracts, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Rusk (Wheat), Colours: Beetroot, Safflower, Malt Extract, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°CSuitable for freezing. For best quality, freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For maximum glory, cook on the hob.
Appliances may vary.

Hob
Instructions: On Top:
Fry in a pan on the hob in a tablespoon of oil on a medium heat for 8-10 minutes. Turn regularly until well browned and piping hot. Epic.

Oven cook
Instructions: Down Below:
Cook at 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5 on a non-stick tray in a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes. Turn half way through. Serve browned and piping hot.

Produce of

Made in the UK from non-GMO soya beans

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

  • Get in touch...
  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Telephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.nakedglory.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Fried Burger contains1 Fried Burger (103g) contains
Energy 776kJ / 186kcal798kJ / 191kcal
Fat 8.5g8.7g
of which saturates3.5g3.6g
Carbohydrate 9.7g9.9g
of which sugars0.73g0.75g
Fibre 4.5g4.6g
Protein 15g16g
Salt 1.2g1.3g
Sodium 0.49g0.50g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Best vegan burgers at Tesco

5 stars

Best vegan burgers I've tried (and I've tried a lot). Hope they come back soon.

Best burgers ever! My fave <3

5 stars

As a veggie I have been looking for a ‘proper’ burger for a long time and this is by far my favourite! (Actually stumbled upon it at my local pub when they launched their new menu so was delighted to find it in Tesco!) will buy again and again, and my husband, who takes a lot of convincing to eat anything ‘vegan’ and loves meat said the burgers were almost too meaty! Flavouring is amazing and chargrilled/smoky - totally disagree with previous review that they could be bland as I thought they were really flavoursome :)

Really quite bland and tasteless , Beyond burger

1 stars

Really quite bland and tasteless , Beyond burgers were better way better and the Naked glory sausages are nicer .

Tasty and value

5 stars

Lovely and tasty , cooked on my electric grill together with red onions and peppers couple minutes and it was done ,the cooking aroma was delicious , the burger was thick and still moist , value for money as well.

Full of flavour, kids loved them.

5 stars

Full of flavour, kids loved them.

Best Meat Free Burgers out there!

5 stars

Brilliant substitute for meat free dinners, great taste and texture, you cannot tell that it is meat free, had to check the pack couple of times!

Almost spot on

4 stars

Very good indeed, except they are out of stock! Not quite as meaty as Beyond Meat, so do try to make them a bit less soft. But really good.

A swap for meat eaters for sure

5 stars

I'm a veteran carnivore and will be happily swapping to these. Impressed! They look like meat patties when cooked (which helps beat the placebo) and taste just as good. If I was being really critical the only con I can see if that the texture is a bit soft, which is to be expected I think.

Amazing burger with a great price point

5 stars

I didn’t think anything would come close to the beyond meat patties. Well, I was surprisingly shocked with these burgers. With great texture and flavour, the price point almost certainly makes these a go to burger. I’d recommend these burgers for anyone thinking of cutting down meat or veganism. So glad there is a great patty at an affordable price.

Others are better

2 stars

As vegan burgers go it wasnt terrible but didnt taste anything like the Beyonds or Miami Burgers of the world and had an aftertaste of coconut which I didnt like. Also wish it was healthier. Price was good however.

Usually bought next

Tesco Large Seeded Burger Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.70
£0.18/each

Tesco Brioche Buns 4 Pack

£ 0.95
£0.24/each

Naked Glory Sausages 6 Pack 240G

£ 2.75
£11.46/kg

Naked Glory Mince 260G

£ 2.75
£10.58/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here