Tesco Vegetable Grain Mix 300G
- Energy912kJ 217kcal11%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 144kcal
Product Description
- Cooked brown rice and quinoa, mixed vegetables and a lemon and mint dressing.
- WITH LEMON DRESSING. Brown rice and quinoa with edamame, peas, mint and spring onion
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Lemon and Mint Dressing [Water, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Mint, Salt], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Edamame Soya Beans, Petits Pois Peas, Spring Onion, Spinach.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Eat hot or cold.
Tear a 2-3cm opening at the top of the pack. Place directly into the microwave in an upright position. Heat on FULL POWER.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2½ mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Do not reheat once cooled.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|608kJ / 144kcal
|912kJ / 217kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|5.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|32.6g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|4.8g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
