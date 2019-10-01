By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable Grain Mix 300G

Tesco Vegetable Grain Mix 300G
½ of a pack
  • Energy912kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 608kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked brown rice and quinoa, mixed vegetables and a lemon and mint dressing.
  • WITH LEMON DRESSING. Brown rice and quinoa with edamame, peas, mint and spring onion
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Lemon and Mint Dressing [Water, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Mint, Salt], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Edamame Soya Beans, Petits Pois Peas, Spring Onion, Spinach.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Eat hot or cold.
Tear a 2-3cm opening at the top of the pack. Place directly into the microwave in an upright position. Heat on FULL POWER.
800W 3 mins / 900W 2½ mins
Allow to stand for 1 minute. Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy608kJ / 144kcal912kJ / 217kcal
Fat3.8g5.7g
Saturates0.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate21.7g32.6g
Sugars1.6g2.4g
Fibre2.1g3.2g
Protein4.8g7.2g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

