Tesco Pork & Mushroom Pate 200G
New
- Energy437kJ 105kcal5%
- Fat7.9g11%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars3.0g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ / 263kcal
Product Description
- A coarse pork liver and mushroom pâté topped with a caramelised onion chutney.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- BRITISH PORK Made with a delicate spice blend and topped with caramelised onion chutney.
- British pork
- Made with a delicate spice blend and topped with caramelised onion chutney
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (35%), Pork Fat, Caramelised Onion Chutney (12%) [Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Grape Must, White Wine Vinegar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dextrose, Black Pepper], Pork, Mushroom (7%), Water, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Garlic Purée, Shallot Powder, Parsley, Spices, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- For best results decant straight form the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA.
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|1093kJ / 263kcal
|437kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|7.9g
|Saturates
|7.1g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|7.4g
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
