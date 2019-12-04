By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pork & Mushroom Pate 200G

Tesco Pork & Mushroom Pate 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

New

1/5 of a pack
  • Energy437kJ 105kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1093kJ / 263kcal

Product Description

  • A coarse pork liver and mushroom pâté topped with a caramelised onion chutney.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • BRITISH PORK Made with a delicate spice blend and topped with caramelised onion chutney.
  • British pork
  • Made with a delicate spice blend and topped with caramelised onion chutney
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (35%), Pork Fat, Caramelised Onion Chutney (12%) [Red Onion, Water, Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Pork Gelatine, Red Wine Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Grape Must, White Wine Vinegar, Colour (Plain Caramel), Dextrose, Black Pepper], Pork, Mushroom (7%), Water, Tapioca Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Garlic Purée, Shallot Powder, Parsley, Spices, Sugar, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • For best results decant straight form the fridge. Run a knife around the edge and remove film, pull the sides of the tray away from the pâté, turn upside down and pop the pâté onto a plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (40g)
Energy1093kJ / 263kcal437kJ / 105kcal
Fat19.8g7.9g
Saturates7.1g2.8g
Carbohydrate10.0g4.0g
Sugars7.4g3.0g
Fibre1.0g0.4g
Protein10.7g4.3g
Salt1.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

