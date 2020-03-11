Ogx Hydrate Marula Oil Shampoo 385Ml
Product Description
- Hydrate + Marula Oil Shampoo
- Our bottles are eco-friendly, manufactured with materials containing recycled post-consumer resin.
- A rare, exotic blend with marula oil pressed from the seed of the succulent marula fruit. This blend helps to smooth and moisturize strands for super touchable, soft tresses.
- Hair Care System*
- *Includes Shampoo and Conditioner
- Why You Want It... an exotic blend with marula oil, helps to smooth strands so hair appears soft and shiny.
- Sulfate free surfactants
- Pack size: 385ML
Ingredients
Aqua/Water/Eau, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Chloride, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Polyquaternium-10, Amodimethicone, Coco-Betaine, Dimethicone, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Cetrimonium Chloride, Laureth-4, Laureth-23, Trideceth-12, Glycol Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Salicylate, CI 19140/Yellow 5, CI 15985/Yellow 6
Made in USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions For Use... Apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a lather through to ends, then rinse the hair thoroughly. After shampooing, follow with conditioner.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. For best results use in conjunction with other OGX products.
- OGX Beauty Ltd,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
385ml ℮
