Tesco Finest Gammon Honey & Mustard Glaze 800G

£ 9.00
£11.25/kg

New

1/3 of a joint with glaze and crumb
  • Energy980kJ 232kcal
    12%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars11.3g
    13%
  • Salt4.0g
    67%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 653kJ / 155kcal

Product Description

  • Sweetcured Unsmoked Gammon joint with Honey & Mustard glaze with Wholegrain Mustard & Parsley Crumb.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (80%), Honey & Mustard Sauce (8%)[Honey, Demerara Sugar, Water, Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Mustard Flour, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Salt, Rosemary, Caramel Syrup, Cornflour], Mustard & Parsley Crumb (5%)[Potato, Rice, Parsley, Mustard Seed, Cider Vinegar, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Pimento, Red Chilli], Water, Brown Sugar, Salt, Fructose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Pre-heat oven. 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Place joint into tin foil and place foil tray, ensuring the foil doesn’t touch top of joint. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 1 hour 30minnutes. Remove from oven, remove joint from tin foil, discard cooking juices and place into foil tray, evenly glaze joint, then pour over crumb using your hands to get in to adhere and coat in even layer over surface of joint. Return to oven for 15minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a joint with glaze and crumb (150g**)
Energy653kJ / 155kcal980kJ / 232kcal
Fat2.6g3.9g
Saturates0.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate8.1g12.2g
Sugars7.5g11.3g
Fibre0.8g1.2g
Protein24.3g36.5g
Salt2.6g4.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 502g.--

