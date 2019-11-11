By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Amore Hazelnut Yogurt 130G

Write a review
Muller Light Amore Hazelnut Yogurt 130G
Product Description

  • Italian inspired fat free smooth hazelnut yogurt with sugar & sweetener
  • Müller Light Amore Hazelnut Luxury Yogurt is a sumptuously thick and creamy luxury tasting yoghurt that's fat free and only 99 calories! A yogurt inspired by Italy it has the perfect combination of delicious Hazelnut flavours with velvety creamy yogurt for when you fancy something exceptionally good but without the fat.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Italian inspired
  • 0% fat
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 130G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Hazelnut Paste (0.7%), Cocoa Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Sweetener: Aspartame, Colouring Foods: Safflower, Pumpkin and Apple Concentrates, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavourings (contains Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nut

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see lid.

Produce of

Made in Austria

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 267kJ (63kcal)
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 6.7g
of which sugars 5.8g
Protein 8.0g
Salt 0.1g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty for fat free

4 stars

Creamy & tasty but a bit on the pricey side

