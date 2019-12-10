Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap

The best festive wrap
The most delicious festive wrap I have ever tried! Even before I was veggie this is still the BEST!! Please sell it all year round at every Tesco
Delicious
Loved this festive wrap , very savoury crunchy and lovely dressing ... delicious
Really tasty and a great alternative if trying to
Really tasty and a great alternative if trying to eat less meat. Will be trying more in this range.
Really disappointing as I love the Wicked range. R
Really disappointing as I love the Wicked range. Really strong taste of raw onion and the "meat" was far too authentic tasting. Made me feel sick I'm afraid.
Yuk
Usually love the range - this however is awful. Taste of raw onions, soggy and generally not nice. Won't be buying this one again!