Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap

Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Festive Feast Wrap
£ 3.00
£3.00/each
Each pack
  • Energy2411kJ 576kcal
    29%
  • Fat27.6g
    39%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars14.7g
    16%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 917kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Plain barmarked tortilla, pea protein pieces, sage and onion stuffing with cranberry.
  • Festive Edition Seasoned succulent pea protein pieces, sage & onion stuffing with cranberry, gravy dressing, parsnips, and crisp greens cradled in a tortilla.
  • Seasoned succulent pea protein pieces, sage & onion stuffing with cranberry, gravy dressing, parsnips, and crisp greens cradled in a tortilla.
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for Veg Unleashed!
  • Festive edition
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Sage and Onion Stuffing (7%) [Onion, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Dried Sage, Lemon Zest, Yeast, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)], Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Pea Protein (5%), Cabbage, Spring Onion, Parsnip, Sugar, Palm Oil, Cranberry, Olive Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Pea Fibre, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Rice Starch, Onion, Rosemary, Thyme, Potato Starch, Molasses, Tamarind Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Ginger Purée.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco are happy to refund or replace any Wicked Kitchen product that doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff or Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy917kJ / 219kcal2411kJ / 576kcal
Fat10.5g27.6g
Saturates1.4g3.7g
Carbohydrate22.8g60.0g
Sugars5.6g14.7g
Fibre2.9g7.6g
Protein6.9g18.1g
Salt0.7g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

The best festive wrap

5 stars

The most delicious festive wrap I have ever tried! Even before I was veggie this is still the BEST!! Please sell it all year round at every Tesco

Delicious

5 stars

Loved this festive wrap , very savoury crunchy and lovely dressing ... delicious

Really tasty and a great alternative if trying to

5 stars

Really tasty and a great alternative if trying to eat less meat. Will be trying more in this range.

Really disappointing as I love the Wicked range. R

1 stars

Really disappointing as I love the Wicked range. Really strong taste of raw onion and the "meat" was far too authentic tasting. Made me feel sick I'm afraid.

Yuk

1 stars

Usually love the range - this however is awful. Taste of raw onions, soggy and generally not nice. Won't be buying this one again!

