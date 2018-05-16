Sci Mx Ulra Whey Protein Strawberry Flavoured 450G

Product Description
- Food supplement with protein and sweeteners
- ESSNA
- Members of European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance
- More than just a shake.
- A premium quality whey protein powder blend, containing whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate and isolate. Whey protein has a superior amino acid profile, whilst being low in carbohydrate and fat, making it perfect for any active individual looking to increase their protein intake without compromise.
- Who Should Use Ultra Whey™ Protein?
- Gym Goers
- To support training goals
- Athletes & Sportspeople
- To maximise performance and recovery
- Protein Lovers
- Use for cooking, smoothies or as a milk substitute for breakfast
- The Science
- Muscle Growth & Maintenance
- Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance
- Optimal Protein Intake
- Increase protein consumption without excess carbs and fat
- 3 Quality Sources of Whey
- Fast-acting whey protein from concentrate, hydrolysate and isolate
- High in Calcium
- Calcium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, muscle function and neuro-transmission
- Health Benefits
- Contains natural immunoglobulins, no added sugar and low in fat
- Contents packed by weight, some settling may occur.
- Lean muscle range
- Pure cold processed whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate & isolate
- Per serving 35g protein
- Muscle growth
- Post-workout
- Low carb
- Low fat
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450G
- Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance
- Calcium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, muscle function and neuro-transmission
- Low carb
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Ultra Whey™ Protein Complex (Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Hydrolysed Whey Protein [Milk], Whey Protein Isolate [Milk], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin]), L-Glycine, Polydextrose, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red), Sodium Chloride, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory that handles Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of reach of young children.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Prepare
- 2 x level scoops 250ml of cold water
- Shake for 10 seconds
- Settle for 30 seconds & enjoy
- Use
- Post-workout between meals anytime
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Recommended no more than 3 x 45g servings per day.
- Food supplements should not replace a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Name and address
- SCI-MX Nutrition Ltd,
- Unit 6,
- Gateway 12 Business Park,
- Davy Way,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 2BY,
Return to
- T: +44(0) 1452 656010
- E: info@sci-mx.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Serving
|Ultra Whey™ Protein Complex
|77g
|35g
|of which BCAAs†
|13.4g
|6g
|L-leucine
|6.2g
|2.8g
|L-isoleucine
|3.7g
|1.7g
|L-valine
|3.5g
|1.6g
|of which glutamine
|10.4g
|4.7g
|Energy
|1683kJ/398kcal
|757kJ/179kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|2.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.8g
|3.5g
|of which sugars
|5.3g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|7.1g
|3.2g
|Protein
|77g
|35g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Calcium
|274mg (34%RI*)
|123mg (15%RI*)
|*RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|†Branched Chain Amino Acids
|-
|-
Safety information
Recommended no more than 3 x 45g servings per day. Food supplements should not replace a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
