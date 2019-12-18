By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate With Chilli Jelly 125G

Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate With Chilli Jelly 125G
£ 3.50
£2.80/100g

1/3 of a jar
  • Energy301kJ 72kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon and poached salmon pâté topped with a chilli, lime and coriander glaze.
  • www.tesco.com/finest
  • Smoked Salmon Pâté A smooth blend of cold smoked Scottish salmon with double cream, crème fraiche and lemon juice topped with a sweet and spicy chilli, lime and coriander glaze.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (28%), Chilli, Lime and Coriander Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic, Concentrated Lime Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Horseradish, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Potato Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Jar contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
Energy733kJ / 176kcal301kJ / 72kcal
Fat12.0g4.9g
Saturates4.2g1.7g
Carbohydrate9.4g3.9g
Sugars5.8g2.4g
Fibre1.3g0.5g
Protein7.0g2.9g
Salt1.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

