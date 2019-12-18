Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Pate With Chilli Jelly 125G
Offer
- Energy301kJ 72kcal4%
- Fat4.9g7%
- Saturates1.7g9%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ / 176kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon and poached salmon pâté topped with a chilli, lime and coriander glaze.
- www.tesco.com/finest
- Smoked Salmon Pâté A smooth blend of cold smoked Scottish salmon with double cream, crème fraiche and lemon juice topped with a sweet and spicy chilli, lime and coriander glaze.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (28%), Chilli, Lime and Coriander Glaze (20%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic, Concentrated Lime Juice, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Cornflour, Salt, Coriander, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Tapioca Starch, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Olive Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Horseradish, Gelling Agents (Agar, Carob Gum), Potato Starch, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Brown Sugar, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.
Number of uses
Jar contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (41g)
|Energy
|733kJ / 176kcal
|301kJ / 72kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|4.9g
|Saturates
|4.2g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|9.4g
|3.9g
|Sugars
|5.8g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.0g
|2.9g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019