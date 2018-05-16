Tesco Finest Passionfruit Sleigh 550g Serves 6
New
- Energy1077kJ 258kcal13%
- Fat16.1g23%
- Saturates9.3g47%
- Sugars20.6g23%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 281kcal
Product Description
- Baked orange cheesecake batter on a sponge base, layered with sponge and passion fruit glaze, topped with passion fruit mousse. Finished with gold dusted sponge cubes and chocolate decorations.
- This stunning fruit and sponge confection will finish any festive meal in style. The sleigh is made from soft sponge, topped with baked orange cheesecake batter and finished with a tangy passion fruit glaze. Decorations of light passion fruit mousse, gold lustred sponge and rich chocolate reindeer add the perfect finishing touch. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (17%), Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Passion Fruit Purée (7%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soured Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Orange Juice (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Chocolate Reindeer Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide)], Water, Palm Oil, Comminuted Orange, Pasteurised Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Glucose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Chocolate Snowball Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Titanium Dioxide)], Dried Skimmed Milk, Chocolate Triangle Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Colours (Curcumin, Titanium Dioxide, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Palm Fat, Shea Fat, Flavouring], Pork Gelatine, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg White, Acidity Regulators (Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Gelling Agents (Pectin, Locust Bean Gum), Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Flavouring, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- <ol> <li>Carefully remove the sleigh from the box.</li> <li>Taking care, remove front and back tabs using the tear strip.</li> <li>To serve, gently fold down the sleigh sides.</li> <li>Slice into 6 portions and enjoy.</li></ol>
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Base. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a dessert (92g)
|Energy
|1171kJ / 281kcal
|1077kJ / 258kcal
|Fat
|17.6g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|9.3g
|Carbohydrate
|26.5g
|24.4g
|Sugars
|22.4g
|20.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
