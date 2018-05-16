By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halo Top Pots Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G

Halo Top Pots Strawberry Cheesecake 2 X 100G

Per Pot
  • Energy596 kJ 142 kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 596kJ

Product Description

  • Dessert with Layers of Cheesecake Flavoured Mousse and Strawberry Sauce, Topped with Biscuit Pieces and Biscuit Crumble - with Sugar and Sweetener
  • 142 calories per pot
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Water, Strawberries (11%), Strawberry Purée (7%), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour. Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Proteins, Sugar, Maize Starch, Inulin, Mascarpone Powder (Mascarpone Powder (Milk), Anticaking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate)), Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Beef Gelatine, Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Cane Molasses, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Thickener (Guar Gum), Fructose, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Whole Egg, Sweetener (Sucralose), Demerara Sugar, Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Skimmed Milk Powder, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated, 0°C minimum, 5°C maximum.Do not freeze See use by date on top of pack

Number of uses

2 Servings per pack

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Halo Top UK Limited,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

  • www.halotop.uk

Net Contents

2 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving%* Per 100g
Energy 596kJ596kJ
-142kcal142kcal7%
Fat 5.1g5.1g7%
of which saturates 3.2g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate 17.6g17.6g7%
of which sugars 9.6g9.6g11%
Fibre 2.3g2.3g
Protein 4.9g4.9g10%
Salt 0.16g0.16g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

