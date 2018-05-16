Tesco Wild Bird No Grow Seed Mix 800G

Product Description
- A Complementary feed for Wild Birds
- Tesco No Grow Seed Mix 800g, great quality for general feeding. Will attract most birds, suitable for Seed Feeders, Tables and the ground. Look out for Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Siskin, Great Tit and Blue Tit.
- Rich in Oil & Protein, Will Attract A Range of Species
- No grow, no waste
- Bird table, seed feeder, ground
- Pack size: 800G
- Rich in protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Kibbled Maize, Pinhead Oats, Cut Wheat, Broken Sunflower Hearts, Rolled Naked Oats and Kibbled Peanut
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat and peanut.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Packed in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Feeding guidelines
- Feed all year round.
- Always ensure a good supply of clean water in feeding areas.
- Keep all feeders and tables clean and remove old food.
- Suitable for seed feeders or tables.
Warnings
- Warning
- Remember this product is for the birds only, not human consumption.
Net Contents
800g ℮
Safety information
