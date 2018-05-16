By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Wild Bird No Grow Seed Mix 800G
  • A Complementary feed for Wild Birds
  • Tesco No Grow Seed Mix 800g, great quality for general feeding. Will attract most birds, suitable for Seed Feeders, Tables and the ground. Look out for Chaffinch, Greenfinch, Siskin, Great Tit and Blue Tit.
  • Rich in Oil & Protein, Will Attract A Range of Species
  • No grow, no waste
  • Bird table, seed feeder, ground
  • Pack size: 800G
  • Rich in protein

INGREDIENTS: Kibbled Maize, Pinhead Oats, Cut Wheat, Broken Sunflower Hearts, Rolled Naked Oats and Kibbled Peanut

  • Contains wheat and peanut.

Store in a cool dry place.

Packed in United Kingdom

  • Feeding guidelines
  • Feed all year round.
  • Always ensure a good supply of clean water in feeding areas.
  • Keep all feeders and tables clean and remove old food.
  • Suitable for seed feeders or tables.
  • Remember this product is for the birds only, not human consumption.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

800g ℮

