Tesco Finest Pork Cutlets

- Energy2204kJ 529kcal26%
- Fat34.3g49%
- Saturates14.4g72%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 882kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Bone in outdoor bred pork cutlet.
- Tesco Pork Cutlets Hand trimmed by butchers and matured on the bone for maximum flavour and succulence Pan fried pork cutlets are perfect for the tastiest speedy midweek meal. Add a little white wine, stock or cider to the pan at the end of cooking to make a sauce to pour over the cutlets and serve with sautéed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
- Hand trimmed by expert butchers and matured on the bone for maximum flavour and succulence
Information
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 20-24 mins
To enjoy your cutlets at their best, take out of the fridge and remove packaging 10 minutes before cooking. Brush each side with oil. Sear the cutlets in a med/hot pan, for 2 minutes on each side until browned. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven for 16-20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Leave to rest for 5 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Pork Cutlet (250g)
|Energy
|882kJ / 212kcal
|2204kJ / 529kcal
|Fat
|13.7g
|34.3g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|14.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|3.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.5g
|Protein
|20.4g
|50.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.
