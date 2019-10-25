By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Philadelphia Milka Cheese 150G

Philadelphia Milka Cheese 150G
£ 1.95
£13.00/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy358 kJ 85 kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.0 g
    6%
  • Saturates2.5 g
    13%
  • Sugars10.0 g
    11%
  • Salt0.15 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1193 kJ

Product Description

  • A blend of medium fat soft cheese (55 %) and milk chocolate (23 %).
  • Made with real Milka chocolate, Philadelphia Milka Soft Cheese gives you all the pleasure of chocolate with the delicious taste and goodness of Philadelphia. Simply spread onto your favourite cracker or rice cake, Philadelphia with Milka is the perfect sweet afternoon snack, with only 85 cal per serving.
  • - Made with pasteurised milk
  • - No preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Cellulose Gum), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Portion (30 g)
Energy 1193 kJ358 kJ
-285 kcal85 kcal
Fat 13 g4.0 g
of which Saturates 8.2 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate 34 g10 g
of which Sugars 33 g10.0 g
Fibre 1.7 g0.5 g
Protein 6.3 g1.9 g
Salt 0.51 g0.15 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Great taste.

Great taste.

