Tesco Finest Carrot Tarte Tatin 250G
- Energy1890kJ 453kcal23%
- Fat27.9g40%
- Saturates12.8g64%
- Sugars19.2g21%
- Salt1.6g27%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 825kJ / 198kcal
Product Description
- Puff pastry with a caramelised onion mix, carrots and a sherry vinegar glaze.
- Flaky puff pastry topped with a seasoned, sticky blend of carrots and caramelised onions, finished with a sherry and rosemary glaze. The flaky puff pastry for our tarte tatin is expertly layered by hand.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion, Carrot (34%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Sherry Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Demerara Sugar, Palm Fat, Thyme, Salt, Poppy Seeds, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 25-30 mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating, before turning over onto a plate and carefully removing the parchment paper.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (229g**)
|Energy
|825kJ / 198kcal
|1890kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|12.2g
|27.9g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|12.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|42.1g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|19.2g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|5.4g
|Protein
|2.5g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 250g typically weighs 229g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
