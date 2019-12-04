By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Richmond 4 Thick Pork Sausages 227G

Richmond 4 Thick Pork Sausages 227G
£ 1.30
£5.73/kg
1 Grilled Sausage (49g) contains
  • Energy550kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates3.4g
    17%
  • Sugars0.74g
    <1%
  • Salt0.93g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1123kJ/

Product Description

  • 4 Thick Pork Sausages
  • Our own Irish recipe
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (42%), Water, Pork Fat, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Soya Protein, Less than 2%: Flavourings, Salt, Stabilisers: Diphosphates, Guar Gum*, Antioxidants: Vitamins C & E, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite**, Colour: Carmine, Casing made from Beef Collagen, * A vegetable based ingredient that helps keep our sausages succulent, ** This just keeps them fresh for longer!

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging
Check that they're cooked all the way through… smiles guaranteed!

Instructions: 20 min
Preheat grill to medium. Place sausages on a rack.
Turn occasionally.

Instructions: 20-25 min
Preheat oven to 190°C/Gas Mark 5. Place sausages on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Turn occasionally.

Return to

  • We love to chat
  • Drop us a line:
  • Freephone: 0800 783 4321
  • www.richmondsausages.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g of Grilled Sausage contains1 Grilled Sausage (49g) contains
Energy 1123kJ/550kJ/
-269kcal132kcal
Fat 16g8.0g
of which saturates 6.8g3.4g
Carbohydrate 16g7.8g
of which sugars 1.5g0.74g
Protein 14g6.7g
Salt 1.9g0.93g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

