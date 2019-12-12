By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sausage Cranberry & Sage Quiche

No ratings yetWrite a review
On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Each quiche
  • Energy1731kJ 415kcal
    21%
  • Fat24.5g
    35%
  • Saturates10.3g
    52%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1082kJ / 259kcal

Product Description

  • Sausage meat, onion, chestnuts and sage with Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and cream in a shortcrust pastry case, garnished with a cranberry chutney.
  • Made with mature Cheddar, sausage meat & chestnuts, garnished with a fruity cranberry sauce.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Pork Sausage Meat (16%)[Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Beef Collagen, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli, Coriander, Mace, Glycerol, Cellulose, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Cranberry Sauce (12%)[Cranberry, Water, Plum, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar], Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Maize Flour, Chestnuts, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sage, Parsley, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sulphites

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach quiche (160g)
Energy1082kJ / 259kcal1731kJ / 415kcal
Fat15.3g24.5g
Saturates6.5g10.3g
Carbohydrate21.9g35.0g
Sugars4.1g6.6g
Fibre1.5g2.4g
Protein7.8g12.4g
Salt0.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

