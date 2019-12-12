Tesco Sausage Cranberry & Sage Quiche

- Energy1731kJ 415kcal21%
Product Description
- Sausage meat, onion, chestnuts and sage with Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and cream in a shortcrust pastry case, garnished with a cranberry chutney.
- Made with mature Cheddar, sausage meat & chestnuts, garnished with a fruity cranberry sauce.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Pork Sausage Meat (16%)[Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Water, Salt, Beef Collagen, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Chilli, Coriander, Mace, Glycerol, Cellulose, Black Pepper Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Ginger Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Cranberry Sauce (12%)[Cranberry, Water, Plum, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Plum Juice, Red Wine Vinegar], Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Farmhouse Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Maize Flour, Chestnuts, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sage, Parsley, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sulphites
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each quiche (160g)
|Energy
|1082kJ / 259kcal
|1731kJ / 415kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|24.5g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.9g
|35.0g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|6.6g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|2.4g
|Protein
|7.8g
|12.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
