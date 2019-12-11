Tesco Finest 2 Indian Sweet Potato & Red Onion Fishcakes 296G

It's incredible just how bad these are! Just a slo
It's incredible just how bad these are! Just a sloppy mushy mess with no flavour or texture. We mistakenly ate them with mashed potato, and everything was one texture. Couldn't spot or taste the fish in it. This recipe needs a serious rethink!
Sloppy and tasteless
No evidence of spice or fish pieces, was just a pile of slop, couldn't eat it. Tesco definitely missed it with this item.
Big disappointment
Tasteless and SOGGY once cooked! More like a potato cake which lacks favour. Cannot taste the fish anywhere
Tasteless
Big disappointment, totally lacking in flavour, and consistency dreadful so much so, I had to leave this review. We usually really enjoy others in the range.
No flavour
Totally bland and no taste big disappointment considering how tasty the rest of the range is.