Tesco Finest 2 Indian Sweet Potato & Red Onion Fishcakes 296G

Write a review
Tesco Finest 2 Indian Sweet Potato & Red Onion Fishcakes 296G
£ 2.65
£0.90/100g
One fishcake (136g**)
  • Energy619kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 455kJ / 109kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) and Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) mixed with sweet potato, red onion, butternut squash, mango & coriander seasoned with tandoori spice.
  • Indian Spiced Sweet Potato & Red Onion Fishcakes Gluten Free fishcakes made with wild caught cod and pollock, sweet potato, red onion, butternut squash and mango perfectly blended with Indian spices. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 fishcake Gluten Free fishcakes made with wild caught cod and pollock, sweet potato, red onion, butternut squash and mango perfectly blended with Indian inspired spices.
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 fishcake
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 296g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato (24%), Red Onion (19%), Butternut Squash (10%), Mango (10%), Cod (Fish) (10%), Pollock (Fish) (10%), Dried Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, White Pepper, Fennel Powder, Ginger Powder, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 18-20 mins.
Place on lightly oiled baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

296g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (136g**)
Energy455kJ / 109kcal619kJ / 148kcal
Fat3.3g4.5g
Saturates0.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate11.5g15.6g
Sugars3.9g5.3g
Fibre4.0g5.4g
Protein6.2g8.4g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 296g typically weighs 272g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Help other customers like you

It's incredible just how bad these are! Just a slo

1 stars

It's incredible just how bad these are! Just a sloppy mushy mess with no flavour or texture. We mistakenly ate them with mashed potato, and everything was one texture. Couldn't spot or taste the fish in it. This recipe needs a serious rethink!

Sloppy and tasteless

1 stars

No evidence of spice or fish pieces, was just a pile of slop, couldn't eat it. Tesco definitely missed it with this item.

Big disappointment

1 stars

Tasteless and SOGGY once cooked! More like a potato cake which lacks favour. Cannot taste the fish anywhere

Tasteless

1 stars

Big disappointment, totally lacking in flavour, and consistency dreadful so much so, I had to leave this review. We usually really enjoy others in the range.

No flavour

2 stars

Totally bland and no taste big disappointment considering how tasty the rest of the range is.

