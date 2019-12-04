Bol Chipotle Non Carne & Rice Soup 500G

Love this!
My new favourite! Great chilli level and warming flavour
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
BOL Vegetable Stock: (Water, Carrots, White Onions, Salt, Leeks, Red Onions, Garlic, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Spring Onions, Fennel, Coriander, Bay Leaf Infusion (Water, Bay Leaf), Black Pepper, White Pepper), Tomatoes, Red Kidney Beans, Red Peppers, White Onions, Black Turtle Beans, Chickpeas (3%), Tomato Paste, Rice (2%), Garlic, Lime Juice, Paprika, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coriander, Cumin, Ground Coriander, Salt, Cocoa Powder, Chipotle Flakes, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper
Keep chilled (0-5ºC)Keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Best enjoyed fresh, if freezing do so immediately and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating. Do not reheat. Use by: see lid.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the jar a good shake before opening.
Careful, it's hot. Grab a spoon & enjoy straight from the jar.
Hob
Instructions: Pour soup into a saucepan & stir on a low/med heat for 8-10 mins until hot.
Pour back into the jar or pop into a bowl. When you're done please re-use your jar.
1 Servings
Jar. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per BOL
|RI* per BOL
|Energy kJ
|246
|1230
|15%
|Energy kcal
|59
|295
|15%
|Fat
|1.3g
|6.6g
|9%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|2.0g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|6.1g
|30.6g
|12%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|7.6g
|8%
|Fibre
|5.0g
|24.8g
|-
|Protein
|3.1g
|15.7g
|31%
|Salt
|0.34g
|1.70g
|28%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
