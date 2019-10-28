Tesco Turkey Tikka & Onion Bhaji Wrap

Shame this is a Limited Edition, it’s so nice 😍
This wrap is delicious, it’s really tasty. Lovely flavours which all compliment each other really well and the tikka flavour mayo is gorgeous. Just a shame they’re only here as a Christmas edition!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 961kJ / 229kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Turkey (15%), Onion Bhaji (7%) [Onion, Gram Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Red Chilli Purée, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cayenne Pepper, Onion Seeds, Rice Flour, Salt, Turmeric Powder], Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Low Fat Yogurt (Milk), Red Pepper, Palm Oil, Tomato Purée, Spices, Cornflour, Coconut Extract, Lemon Juice, Sugar, Garlic Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Pasteurised Egg, Mango, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Mint, Coriander, Red Wine Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Chilli, Coriander Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Disodium Diphosphate), Chicken, Potato Starch, Tamarind Concentrate, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Fenugreek, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Onion Extract, Leek Extract, Milk Proteins, Chicken Extract, Lime Juice, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lime Zest, Mustard Seeds, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Spice Extracts.
Keep refrigerated.
Pack contains 1 serving
Carton. Widely Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|961kJ / 229kcal
|1846kJ / 440kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|16.5g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|51.6g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.6g
|Protein
|9.8g
|18.8g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
