Muller Corner Bliss Cheesecake Hazelnut 4 Pack 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Whipped Greek style yogurt with a smooth chocolate & hazelnut flavour sauce & a biscuit crumble (12%) on the side x 4
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website.
  • Chocolate & hazelnut flavour underlayer
  • Biscuit crumble
  • Greek style yogurt that's whipped
  • So creamy it's sheer bliss
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin and Thiamin), Palm Oil Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Powder (0.5%), Oats (Gluten), Flavourings, Gelatine, Raising Agents: Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabiliser: Guar Gum, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nut and/or Egg traces.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using British milk

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 768kJ (183 kcal)
Fat 8.1g
of which saturates 4.3g
Carbohydrate 22g
of which sugars 16g
Protein 4.9g
Salt 0.21g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

