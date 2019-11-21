Tesco Chinese Pork Stir Fry Strips 500G

For goodness sake Tesco, why do you keep taking aw
For goodness sake Tesco, why do you keep taking away my go to foods. First the Hoisin and asian pork stir fry strips and now this.
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Aniseed, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel, Beetroot Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper, Aniseed Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 6-8 minutes. Turn frequently.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (195g**)
|Energy
|858kJ / 204kcal
|1673kJ / 399kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|15.8g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|26.6g
|51.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 390g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
