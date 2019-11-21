By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chinese Pork Stir Fry Strips 500G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chinese Pork Stir Fry Strips 500G
£ 3.50
£7.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1673kJ 399kcal
    20%
  • Fat15.8g
    23%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars5.7g
    6%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 858kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Pork eye of loin strips with a Chinese inspired coating.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Marinated in a Chinese five spice blend for an aromatic flavour
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Tomato Powder, Cornflour, Garlic Powder, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Yeast Extract, Aniseed, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Fennel, Beetroot Powder, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper, Aniseed Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Place one of the pieces into the pan and if it sizzles, the pan is ready, if not, heat for a little longer. Fry for 6-8 minutes. Turn frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (195g**)
Energy858kJ / 204kcal1673kJ / 399kcal
Fat8.1g15.8g
Saturates2.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate5.7g11.2g
Sugars2.9g5.7g
Fibre1.0g2.0g
Protein26.6g51.9g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 500g typically weighs 390g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

For goodness sake Tesco, why do you keep taking aw

5 stars

For goodness sake Tesco, why do you keep taking away my go to foods. First the Hoisin and asian pork stir fry strips and now this.

