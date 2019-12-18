By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Little Yeos Fromage Frais Strawberry 340G

image 1 of Little Yeos Fromage Frais Strawberry 340G
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic Fromage Frais Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
  • Always organic
  • Never any nasties
  • Real fruit purée
  • Perfect for weaning
  • Sugars from milk & fruit
  • Source of calcium
  • This pot = 7 mini pots
  • 1/3 less plastic
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Organic Fromage Frais (Milk), Organic Concentrated Grape Juice, Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Milk Proteins, Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. Once opened, eat within 3 days.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

340g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 355kJ/84kcal
Fat 2.5g
of which saturates 1.5g
Carbohydrate 9.5g
of which sugars 8.6g
Protein 5.9g
Salt**0.17g
Calcium 153mg†
**Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium-
†19% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)-

