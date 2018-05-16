Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

Product Description
- Vitamin & Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips and a Milk Chocolate Coating, with Sweeteners.
- Creamy milk chocolate enrobes a rich, fudgy centre topped with chocolate chips
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
- 20g protein
- <3g sugar
- 9 vitamins
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Milk Protein, No added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 17% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Milk Fat, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Fulfil Nutrition,
- PO Box 13000,
- Dublin 12,
- Ireland.
- T: +353 1 6120656
- fulfilnutrition.com
Net Contents
55g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving 55g
|Energy (kJ)
|1500 kJ
|825 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|359 kcal
|197 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|7.4 g
|of which saturates
|8.0 g
|4.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|16 g
|of which sugars
|2.7 g
|1.5 g
|of which polyols
|24 g
|13 g
|Fibre
|6.7 g
|3.7 g
|Protein
|36 g
|20 g
|Salt
|0.51 g
|0.28 g
|Vitamins:
|RI (%)
|RI (%)
|Vitamin E
|6.6mg 55
|3.6mg 30
|Vitamin C
|44mg 55
|24mg 30
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.61mg 55
|0.34mg 31
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.77mg 55
|0.42mg 30
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|8.8mg 55
|4.8mg 30
|Vitamin B6
|0.77mg 55
|0.42mg 30
|Folic acid
|111µg 55
|61.2µg 30
|Vitamin B12
|1.4µg 55
|0.76µg 30
|Pantothenic acid
|3.3mg 55
|1.8mg 31
|RI = Reference Intake
|-
|-
