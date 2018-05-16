By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G

Fulfil Chocolate Brownie Vitamin & Protein Bar 55G
£ 2.50
£4.55/100g

Product Description

  • Vitamin & Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips and a Milk Chocolate Coating, with Sweeteners.
  • Creamy milk chocolate enrobes a rich, fudgy centre topped with chocolate chips
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • 20g protein
  • <3g sugar
  • 9 vitamins
  • Pack size: 55G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Protein, No added Sugar Milk Chocolate with Sweetener 17% (Sweetener (Maltitol), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Flavourings), Humectant (Glycerol), Gelatine Hydrolysate, Soluble Maize Fibre, No added Sugar Chocolate Drops with Sweetener 7% (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener (Maltitol), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Vanilla Flavouring), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sucralose), Flavourings, Soy Oil, Salt, Milk Fat, Vitamins (Vitamins C, B3, E, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamins B2, B6, B1, Folic Acid, Vitamin B12), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Fulfil Nutrition,
  • PO Box 13000,
  • Dublin 12,
  • Ireland.
  • T: +353 1 6120656
  • fulfilnutrition.com

Net Contents

55g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving 55g
Energy (kJ)1500 kJ825 kJ
Energy (kcal)359 kcal197 kcal
Fat13 g7.4 g
of which saturates8.0 g4.4 g
Carbohydrate30 g16 g
of which sugars2.7 g1.5 g
of which polyols24 g13 g
Fibre6.7 g3.7 g
Protein36 g20 g
Salt0.51 g0.28 g
Vitamins: RI (%) RI (%)
Vitamin E6.6mg 553.6mg 30
Vitamin C44mg 5524mg 30
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.61mg 550.34mg 31
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) 0.77mg 550.42mg 30
Niacin (Vitamin B3)8.8mg 554.8mg 30
Vitamin B60.77mg 550.42mg 30
Folic acid111µg 5561.2µg 30
Vitamin B121.4µg 550.76µg 30
Pantothenic acid3.3mg 551.8mg 31
RI = Reference Intake--

