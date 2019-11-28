Tesco Ready Rolled Pizza Dough 400G

Totally agree with all previous comments, the old 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th November 2019 Totally agree with all previous comments, the old base was MUCH better, We had very often calzone using the old pizza base we loved this one, on a regular basic, but this new one is awful, thick, hard, tasteless. We would like the old pizza base back please. Report

Good dough but breaks & sticks to the paper 2 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2019 The dough itself is good but it's impossible to unroll it in one piece. Trying to get it off the parchment paper is a real pain as it sticks to the parchment paper, the dough keeps tearing, you have to peel off bits & pieces of the paper and it's impossible to make my favourite pizza swirls with this dough. Tesco only changed this recently - before the dough had a different recipe and different packaging and it came off the parchment paper so easily. We used it several times a week but now I just can't bother with this anymore. Tesco what have you done - WHY did you have to change a great product?!?!?! Also: WHY did they have to put the dough in an extra cardboard packaging when it was fine in just the plastic packaging for years...? Should we not get rid of extra packaging instead of adding extra which in this case is totally unnecessary... Report

utter rubbish 1 stars A Tesco Customer25th November 2019 new recipe and shape is dreadful compared to the previous round one. Report

It was great - now the New Recipe is awful 1 stars A Tesco Customer23rd November 2019 We used to buy the old pizza base on a regular basis - so much so that we invested in a pizza stone to cook it on. We have several favourite toppings and always make our own tomato and herb topping, along with salami or chorizo plus mozzarella, olives and sometimes do Aubergine, or parma ham with blue cheese and walnuts etc. Well I've just wasted all that lovely topping on what is now a thick biscuit with no flavour. So I will not be buying this disastrous product again. Sadly I picked up two - because we usually have a spare on hand. How do we get a refund for this waste of money. Bring back the original dough and in the original shape. Report

Disappointing new recipe 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th November 2019 Very disappointed with the 'new recipe'. Regularly used the old product and the pizzas made with it were a firm family favourite. The new product is more like pastry than dough, remained very soggy when cooked and the base totally bland in flavour. Certainly won't be buying again. I was surprised by the rectangular shape, however I did find that they perfectly fit my baking trays which was convenient, this was the only redeeming feature. Please bring back the old, flavoursome and breadlike product. Report

Good but new recipe isn’t as nice! 3 stars A Tesco Customer16th November 2019 We bought this a few month ago and we absolutely loved it! It’s so easy to use and the pizza was delicious. However, the new recipe change isn’t very good. The dough is thicker and too dry, not like the thin and crispy version before. The dough also comes in a square shape now which makes it very difficult to fit on a pizza tray (the one before was circular). Tesco please change this back to the original recipe it was much better!!! Report

New Recipe is a Disaster 1 stars A Tesco Customer15th November 2019 The new recipe is terrible, and why an earth is it a rectangle! I bought two packs of the new dough, one was a normal colour, the other was slightly brown and smelt different than the other. Both were supposedly in date and had been kept in the fridge. Please bring back the old product. I shall not be buying this again otherwise. Report

Great Value 5 stars A Tesco Customer11th November 2019 This pizza is great, good value quick and easy, I tried the other recipe and found it tasted disgusting, I have never purchased again, I noticed that Tesco had changed it so thought I would give it a try, just unroll leave it on the sheet add your toppings and away you go, kids thought it was the best pizza they had ever had. Good job Tesco Report

Bring back the old product 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2019 The old product was amazing. Everyone in the family loved it. No-one likes the new one :( Report