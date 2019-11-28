By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ready Rolled Pizza Dough 400G

1.5(17)Write a review
Tesco Ready Rolled Pizza Dough 400G

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1121kJ 265kcal
    13%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1318kJ / 312kcal

Product Description

  • Ready rolled pizza dough.
  • Thin & Crispy Folded gently for a light base, ready for toppings to be added.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Thin & crispy
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice], Wheat Gluten, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphate, Diphosphates), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove from the refrigerator approximately 10-15 minutes before use. Remove all packaging.
Unroll the dough and leave on baking paper provided, prick the dough with a fork and add your toppings to the base. Place on the middle shelf of pre-heated oven for 15-25 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-25 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Mozzarella, Rocket and Parma Ham Pizza
  • Preparation Time: 5 Minutes
  • Cooking Time: 15 Minutes
  • 1. Pre-heat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
  • 2. Place the unrolled pizza base with its baking sheet on to a baking tray and prick with a fork.
  • 3. Spread the tomato paste over the base then roughly place the mozzarella slices on top.
  • 4. Roughly place torn Parma ham on top and bake for 15 minutes or until the edges turn to a golden colour.
  • 5. Remove from oven and scatter with rocket leaves then drizzle with pesto.
  • Ingredients
  • 1 Tesco Ready Rolled Pizza Dough Base
  • 50g of tomato paste
  • 125g of mozzarella balls, sliced
  • 50g of Parma ham, roughly torn
  • A handful of wild rocket leaves
  • 2 tbsp of green pesto for drizzling

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (85g**)
Energy1318kJ / 312kcal1121kJ / 265kcal
Fat5.6g4.8g
Saturates2.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate54.0g45.9g
Sugars3.3g2.8g
Fibre2.9g2.5g
Protein10.0g8.5g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 400g typically weighs 340g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

17 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Totally agree with all previous comments, the old

1 stars

Totally agree with all previous comments, the old base was MUCH better, We had very often calzone using the old pizza base we loved this one, on a regular basic, but this new one is awful, thick, hard, tasteless. We would like the old pizza base back please.

Good dough but breaks & sticks to the paper

2 stars

The dough itself is good but it's impossible to unroll it in one piece. Trying to get it off the parchment paper is a real pain as it sticks to the parchment paper, the dough keeps tearing, you have to peel off bits & pieces of the paper and it's impossible to make my favourite pizza swirls with this dough. Tesco only changed this recently - before the dough had a different recipe and different packaging and it came off the parchment paper so easily. We used it several times a week but now I just can't bother with this anymore. Tesco what have you done - WHY did you have to change a great product?!?!?! Also: WHY did they have to put the dough in an extra cardboard packaging when it was fine in just the plastic packaging for years...? Should we not get rid of extra packaging instead of adding extra which in this case is totally unnecessary...

utter rubbish

1 stars

new recipe and shape is dreadful compared to the previous round one.

It was great - now the New Recipe is awful

1 stars

We used to buy the old pizza base on a regular basis - so much so that we invested in a pizza stone to cook it on. We have several favourite toppings and always make our own tomato and herb topping, along with salami or chorizo plus mozzarella, olives and sometimes do Aubergine, or parma ham with blue cheese and walnuts etc. Well I've just wasted all that lovely topping on what is now a thick biscuit with no flavour. So I will not be buying this disastrous product again. Sadly I picked up two - because we usually have a spare on hand. How do we get a refund for this waste of money. Bring back the original dough and in the original shape.

Disappointing new recipe

2 stars

Very disappointed with the 'new recipe'. Regularly used the old product and the pizzas made with it were a firm family favourite. The new product is more like pastry than dough, remained very soggy when cooked and the base totally bland in flavour. Certainly won't be buying again. I was surprised by the rectangular shape, however I did find that they perfectly fit my baking trays which was convenient, this was the only redeeming feature. Please bring back the old, flavoursome and breadlike product.

Good but new recipe isn’t as nice!

3 stars

We bought this a few month ago and we absolutely loved it! It’s so easy to use and the pizza was delicious. However, the new recipe change isn’t very good. The dough is thicker and too dry, not like the thin and crispy version before. The dough also comes in a square shape now which makes it very difficult to fit on a pizza tray (the one before was circular). Tesco please change this back to the original recipe it was much better!!!

New Recipe is a Disaster

1 stars

The new recipe is terrible, and why an earth is it a rectangle! I bought two packs of the new dough, one was a normal colour, the other was slightly brown and smelt different than the other. Both were supposedly in date and had been kept in the fridge. Please bring back the old product. I shall not be buying this again otherwise.

Great Value

5 stars

This pizza is great, good value quick and easy, I tried the other recipe and found it tasted disgusting, I have never purchased again, I noticed that Tesco had changed it so thought I would give it a try, just unroll leave it on the sheet add your toppings and away you go, kids thought it was the best pizza they had ever had. Good job Tesco

Bring back the old product

1 stars

The old product was amazing. Everyone in the family loved it. No-one likes the new one :(

Bring back round bases or write square on the box

1 stars

Absolutely agree with all the other comments : BRING BACK THE ROUND DOUGH! If you can't do this, at least write on the packaging that it's rectangular; "new recipe" doesn't mean new shape! Like others, we've bought circular pizza baking trays. Going to take them back tomorrow and see if I can get a refund.

