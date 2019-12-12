Tesco Finest Caramel & Orange Torte 850G

- Energy1310kJ 313kcal16%
- Fat16.4g23%
- Saturates9.7g49%
- Sugars20.0g22%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1541kJ / 369kcal
Product Description
- Baked orange cheesecake with a caramel and orange sauce on a spiced digestive biscuit base topped with a caramel glaze and finished with caramel mousse, white chocolate coated biscuit decorations and a gold lustre and cocoa powder dusting.
- Discover layers of flavour in this vibrant, bittersweet torte. Festive spiced biscuit crumbs contrast with a smooth orange cheesecake, studded with pockets of caramel orange sauce. The sweet, almost burnt caramel notes are echoed in a caramel glaze and mousse, with chocolate covered biscuit pieces for a final crunch.
- Baked orange cheesecake with pockets of caramel and orange sauce on a spiced biscuit base, finished with a smooth caramel glaze, caramel mousse and a gold lustre dusting.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 850g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Caramel Glaze (15%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Butter (Milk), Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate), Salt, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Caramel Orange Sauce (8%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Milk, Cornflour, Concentrated Orange Juice, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Salt, Milk Sugar], Whipping Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Caramel Mousse (4.5%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Lemon Juice, Invert Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Sodium Alginate), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Milk Sugar], Concentrated Orange Juice (2%), Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Orange Zest, Invert Sugar Syrup, Chicory Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Cocoa Butter, Cinnamon, Dried Whole Milk, Coriander Seed, Dextrose, Caraway Seed, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Maize Flour, Dried Skimmed Milk, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Fennel Seed, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Flavourings, Malted Barley Extract, Malted Wheat Extract, Antioxidant (Tricalcium Phosphate), Salt, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Turmeric, Coconut Oil, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 10 servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Base. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
Net Contents
850g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (85g)
|Energy
|1541kJ / 369kcal
|1310kJ / 313kcal
|Fat
|19.3g
|16.4g
|Saturates
|11.4g
|9.7g
|Carbohydrate
|43.6g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|23.5g
|20.0g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019