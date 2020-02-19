By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Bolognese Lasagne 400G

3(9)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Bolognese Lasagne 400G
£ 3.50
£0.88/100g
Each pack
  • Energy1487kJ 355kcal
    18%
  • Fat12.0g
    17%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ / 96kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets layered with diced and roasted Eryngii (king oyster) mushrooms, sweet potato and green lentil Bolognese sauce, topped with oat drink based sauce, black pepper, bell pepper flakes and parsley.
  • Slow braised oyster mushrooms, Nana's red sauce, layered pasta and a wicked white sauce
  • Slow braised oyster mushrooms, Nana's red sauce, layered pasta and a wicked white sauce
  • Prepared exclusively for Tesco
  • Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!
  • Hi, we're Derek & Chad.
  • We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
  • Prepare for veg unleashed!
  • Each pack = 1 of your 5 a day
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Drink [Water, Folic Acid, Iodine, Oats, Vitamin D2, Rapeseed Oil, Vitamin B12, Calcium Carbonate, Riboflavin, Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum)], Tomato, Cauliflower, King Oyster Mushroom (10%), Onion, Cooked Pasta [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato Passata, Sweet Potato, Cooked Green Lentils [Water, Green Lentils], Carrot, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Garlic Purée, Salt, Olive Oil, Parsley, Yeast Extract, Cracked Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch, Potato Starch, Bell Pepper Flakes, Oregano, Sea Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Bay Leaf Powder, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove film and heat for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (368g**)
Energy404kJ / 96kcal1487kJ / 355kcal
Fat3.3g12.0g
Saturates0.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate12.8g47.1g
Sugars3.1g11.5g
Fibre2.4g8.8g
Protein2.7g10.0g
Salt0.5g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 368g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

9 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of Flavour and Very Tasty!

5 stars

So tasty! Ate with salad and garlic bread and it was full of flavour and very filling. The lentil Bolognese was rich and yummy. One of the nicest veggie ready meals I’ve ever had and I’m difficult to impress because I’m so fussy!

Bland

1 stars

Tasteless, although its feels like actual meat which completely put me off, lots of salt needed

Where are the mushrooms??

1 stars

No mushrooms to be found in this 'mushroom bolognese' lasagne. Lacks filling of any kind. A tomato and white sauce lasagne would be a more accurate description. Disappointing.

Delicious

5 stars

I loved this, extremely tasty. Tasted very indulgent and wasn’t too high in calories or fat. Excellent!

I love the wicked range but this was not pleasant

1 stars

I love the wicked range and this is the first dish I did not finish. A odd mix of flavours and texture. Not a very appetising colour either.

It's a no from me

1 stars

Only 1 star in order to leave a review. I took it out of the oven at the required time, it was cooked fine, but looked dry and a bit odd. I cut into it and spooned out to try it; wished I hadn't! Tasted awful. And where was the sauce, Bolognese as well as Lasagne is always a bit saucy, this wasn't.

Amazing! Tasty comfort food. Couldn’t tell there w

5 stars

Amazing! Tasty comfort food. Couldn’t tell there was no dairy!

Absolutely delicious! Would definitely recommend.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Would definitely recommend.

Not nice at all

1 stars

Not a nice taste at all. Don't know where the mushrooms were but could not see or taste any. Have tried a several of these wicked meals and have not liked one of them.

Helpful little swaps

Wicked Kitchen Cheeky Tikka 380G

£ 3.50
£0.92/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here