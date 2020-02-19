Wicked Kitchen Mushroom Bolognese Lasagne 400G

Full of Flavour and Very Tasty!
So tasty! Ate with salad and garlic bread and it was full of flavour and very filling. The lentil Bolognese was rich and yummy. One of the nicest veggie ready meals I’ve ever had and I’m difficult to impress because I’m so fussy!
Bland
Tasteless, although its feels like actual meat which completely put me off, lots of salt needed
Where are the mushrooms??
No mushrooms to be found in this 'mushroom bolognese' lasagne. Lacks filling of any kind. A tomato and white sauce lasagne would be a more accurate description. Disappointing.
Delicious
I loved this, extremely tasty. Tasted very indulgent and wasn’t too high in calories or fat. Excellent!
I love the wicked range but this was not pleasant
I love the wicked range and this is the first dish I did not finish. A odd mix of flavours and texture. Not a very appetising colour either.
It's a no from me
Only 1 star in order to leave a review. I took it out of the oven at the required time, it was cooked fine, but looked dry and a bit odd. I cut into it and spooned out to try it; wished I hadn't! Tasted awful. And where was the sauce, Bolognese as well as Lasagne is always a bit saucy, this wasn't.
Amazing! Tasty comfort food. Couldn’t tell there w
Amazing! Tasty comfort food. Couldn’t tell there was no dairy!
Absolutely delicious! Would definitely recommend.
Absolutely delicious! Would definitely recommend.
Not nice at all
Not a nice taste at all. Don't know where the mushrooms were but could not see or taste any. Have tried a several of these wicked meals and have not liked one of them.