Tesco Chicken & Chorizo Parcels 100G
- Energy555kJ 133kcal7%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ
Product Description
- Pastry parcels filled with red pepper, cooked chicken breast, onion and chorizo.
- Seasoned with smoked paprika, hand folded in crispy golden pastry
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Pepper, Chicken Breast (13%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Chorizo (6%) [Pork, Water, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano], Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Tomato, Maize Starch, Tomato Paste, Tomato Juice, Pomace Olive Oil, Coriander Leaf, Brown Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Parsley, Lime Juice from Concentrate, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Red Chilli, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 10 mins
Eat hot or cold Oven: From chilled: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 10 mins From frozen: 190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 12 mins Remove all packaging. Place onto a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes (from chilled)/12 minutes (from frozen). All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot before consuming.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 12 mins
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand, Made using pork from the EU
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Not Yet Recycled Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1152kJ
|555kJ
|275kcal
|133kcal
|Fat
|13.4g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|27.5g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.8g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 50g typically weighs 48g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
